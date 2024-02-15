TMCnet News
New KnowBe4 PhishER Plus Integrates With CrowdStrike Falcon Sandbox
CrowdStrike collaborates with KnowBe4 to help effectively identify, block and remove phishing email threats before they make it into users' inboxes
TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new integration between KnowBe4's PhishER Plus and CrowdStrike Falcon Sandbox. Together, these offerings analyze user-reported malicious emails in a safe way without risking an organization's environment.
PhishER Plus is a very powerful tool that assists organizations in strengthening their email security defenses and acts as an additional final layer after existing secure email gateways (SEGs) and other cybersecurity layers fall short. The product leverages the world's largest group of global users trained to spot and report real phishing attacks, powering a new KnowBe4 global threat feed. The triple-validated phishing threat feed automatically blocks phishing attacks before they make it into users' inboxes. PhishER Plus is an upgraded versin of KnowBe4's existing PhishER product, with two new, exclusive features including the Global Blocklist and Global PhishRIP that integrate with Microsoft 365.
"KnowBe4 is proud to partner with CrowdStrike to provide a seamless integration with PhishER Plus," said Greg Kras, chief product officer, KnowBe4. "Together, PhishER Plus and CrowdStrike enable organizations to automate scans and detonations, streamline analyses, maximize ROI and effortlessly triage, analyze and report files and URLs to combat top threats and phishing emails. This integration is essential for organizations to effectively streamline their processes while protecting their environment and end users."
KnowBe4 will provide step-by-step instructions and recommendations to help IT/security professionals achieve quick and pain-free integration and data syncing during the implementation process.
KnowBe4 now integrates or partners with over 20 of the world's top cybersecurity platforms across Endpoint, Network, Identity, Cloud and Data Security https://www.knowbe4.com/integrations. For more information on PhishER Plus, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/phisher-plus.
About KnowBe4
Media Contact
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-knowbe4-phisher-plus-integrates-with-crowdstrike-falcon-sandbox-301978144.html
SOURCE KnowBe4 Inc.
