TMCnet News
|
New Preliminary Clinical Data on Potential of Opus AAV-based Gene Therapy for Rare Inherited Retinal Disease to be Presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Conference 2023
RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, a patient-focused gene therapy company developing treatments for inherited retinal diseases, today announced that preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the potential of its gene therapy to address Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) due to mutations in LCA5 will be presented in a symposium at the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual conference held November 3-6 in San Francisco. The data will be presented as part of a broader presentation by Tomas S. Aleman, MD, the principal investigator of the trial, focused on gene augmentation therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal degenerations.
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Title: Gene Augmentation Therapy for Inherited Retinal Diseases
Session: The Future of Retinal Disease Pharmacological, Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Treatments
Location: In-Person Session SYM47, Moscone Center WEST3018, Live Broadcast, On Demand
Date / time: Sunday, November 5, 2023, 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. PST
Presenter: Dr. Aleman, Department of Ohthalmology, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
About OPGx-LCA5
About Opus Genetics
Media contact:
10/22/2008
Making Storage Facilities Part of the Smart Community
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 1:00-1:45pm
Registration Counters Open
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 7:30am-7:00pm
Marketing & Sales: Where Does GenAI Fit In?
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 3:00-3:45pm