[November 03, 2023] New Zealand Courts Deny Collective Legal Representation for Cryptopia Account Holders Tweet

Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent development, New Zealand courts have ruled that account holders affected by the Cryptopia hack and subsequent liquidation will not be granted collective legal representation. This decision has sent shockwaves through the legal and cryptocurrency community, leaving hundreds of thousands of account holders to navigate the expensive and complex legal process individually if they want their coins back. The court order can be read here https://www.courtsofnz.govt.nz/assets/cases/2023/2023-NZHC-2969.pdf

A spokesperson for Cogito Metaverse, Victor Cattermole states, “The court order denying the account holders combined legal representation has provided a unique opportunity now for Cogito as sadly the 96% of account holders who have failed to get through the liquidators verification process now really have no option than to accept the Cogito offer or get nothing.”

The situation has been further compounded by the actions of the appointed liquidator for Cryptopia, who has spent approximately $30 million on the liquidation process. Alarmingly, only 4% of account olders have successfully completed the verification process, leaving the majority of affected individuals in a state of uncertainty and financial distress.





Stephanie Saxton from the USA said, “The process with Cogito Metaverse was simple, and within minutes I had received my compensation from them.”



Into this situation, the Cogito Metaverse has emerged as a beacon of hope for small account holders. The Cogito Metaverse has extended a lifeline to those with coin holdings of up to around $1,000 each, offering to purchase their holdings. Thousands of account holders have eagerly embraced this offer, recognizing it as a swift means to secure compensation.

In stark contrast to the frustrating delays experienced, the first account holders who accepted Cogito Metaverse's offer have already been paid. This stark discrepancy underscores the challenges faced by account holders under the current liquidation process. The High Court of New Zealand has issued a clear directive regarding the Cryptopia liquidation case, affirming that the account holders are the rightful owners of the cryptocurrencies in question. In light of this court order, Cogito has extended an offer to the account holders, proposing a structured solution to assist in the recovery and distribution of assets. This offer aims to facilitate a more direct and efficient resolution for those impacted by the liquidation process.

Despite the court's decision to deny collective legal representation, Cryptopia account holders are showing resilience by seeking alternatives to secure their assets. Cogito Metaverse's offer has garnered significant attention and participation, offering a glimpse of hope in a challenging situation.

The situation continues to evolve rapidly, and the cryptocurrency community is closely watching the developments surrounding Cryptopia's liquidation. Small account holders are increasingly turning to Cogito Metaverse for a swift and straightforward path to compensation.

