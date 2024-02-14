TMCnet News
New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) ("New Mountain," "New Mountain Finance" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company reported third quarter net investment income ("NII") of $0.40 per weighted average share, representing a 25% year-over-year increase, and net asset value ("NAV") per share of $13.06. The Company also announced that its board of directors declared a fourth quarter regular distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.04, which will be payable on December 29, 2023 to holders of record as of December 15, 2023.
Selected Financial Highlights
Management Comments on Third Quarter Performance
"Our third quarter results reflect another successful quarter for 2023 with year-over-year net investment income per share growth of approximately 25%. We believe our credit performance remains strong even in a more difficult market environment," said Steven B. Klinsky, NMFC Chairman. "New Mountain continues to benefit from our disciplined, defensive growth strategy that is focused on end markets that perform well in all economic cycles."
John R. Kline, CEO, commented: "NMFC reported another strong quarter, outearning its dividend, and demonstrating New Mountain's ability to deliver solid risk-adjusted returns amid an uncertain market environment. We remain confident in New Mountain's defensive growth portfolio that offers an enhanced margin of safety, while distributing capital to shareholders through our regular and supplemental dividend programs."
Portfolio and Investment Activity1
As of September 30, 2023, the Company's NAV was $1,325.0 million and its portfolio had a fair value of $3,128.4 million in 110 portfolio companies, with a weighted average YTM at Cost4 of approximately 11.8%. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company generated $15.6 million of originations5 and cash repayments5 of $75.4 million.
Consolidated Results of Operations6
The Company's total investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $94.1 million and $78.1 million, respectively. The Company's total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $53.7 million and $45.6 million, respectively. The Company's NII for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $40.4 million and $32.5 million, respectively. The Company's NII per share for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $0.40 and $0.32, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded $11.7 million and $24.8 million, respectively, of net realized and unrealized losses.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $83.3 million and total statutory debt outstanding of $1,602.7 million2. The Company's statutory debt to equity was 1.21x as of September 30, 2023. Additionally, the Company had $300.0 million of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of September 30, 2023.
Portfolio and Asset Quality1
The Company monitors the performance and financial trends of its portfolio companies on at least a quarterly basis. The Company attempts to identify any developments within the portfolio company, the industry or the macroeconomic environment that may alter any material element of the Company's original investment strategy. As described more fully in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the portfolio monitoring procedures are designed to provide a simple, yet comprehensive analysis of New Mountain's portfolio companies based on their operating performance and underlying business characteristics, which in turn forms the basis of its Risk Rating. The Risk Rating is expressed in categories of Red, Orange, Yellow and Green, with Red reflecting an investment performing materially below expectations and Green reflecting an investment that is in-line with or above expectations.
The following table shows the Risk Rating of the Company's portfolio companies as of September 30, 2023:
As of September 30, 2023, all investments in the Company's portfolio had a Green Risk Rating, with the exception of eight portfolio companies that had a Yellow Risk Rating, six portfolio companies that had an Orange Risk Rating and three portfolio companies that had a Red Risk Rating.
The following table shows the Company's investment portfolio composition as of September 30, 2023:
Recent Developments
On October 24, 2023, the Company's board of directors declared a regular fourth quarter 2023 distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution related to third quarter earnings of $0.04 per share, each payable on December 29, 2023 to holders of record as of December 15, 2023.
On October 26, 2023, the Company entered into the Eighth Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement (the "Eighth Amendment"), which amended the Holdings Credit Facility, to, among other things, extend the Facility Maturity Date, as defined in the Loan and Security Agreement, from April 20, 2026 to October 26, 2028.
On October 31, 2023, the Company entered into Amendment No. 8 to the Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement, which amended the DB Credit Facility to, among other things, extend the Maturity Date, as defined in the LFSA, from March 25, 2026 to March 25, 2027 and reduce the applicable interest rate.
On October 31, 2023, the Company entered into the Second Amended and Restated Uncommitted Revolving Loan Agreement, which amended the Unsecured Management Company Revolver to, among other things, extend the Maturity Date, as defined in the Agreement, from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2027 and increase the maximum amount available from $50.0 million to $100.0 million.
Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call
New Mountain Finance Corporation will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 11:00 am Eastern Time on Friday, November 3, 2023. To participate in the live earning conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers or visit the audio webcast link. To avoid any delays, please join at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.
A replay of the conference call can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference call through February 3, 2024. The full webcast replay will be available through November 3, 2024. To access the earnings webcast replay please visit the New Mountain Investor Relations website.
For additional details related to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, please refer to the New Mountain Finance Corporation Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and the supplemental investor presentation which can be found on the Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.
ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION
New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is a leading business development company (BDC) focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle market companies backed by top private equity sponsors. Our portfolio consists primarily of senior secured loans, and select junior capital positions, to growing businesses in defensive industries that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. Our differentiated investment approach leverages the deep sector knowledge and operating resources of New Mountain Capital, a global investment firm with over $45 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023.
ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL
New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with over $45 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements", which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231102373456/en/
