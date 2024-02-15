[November 02, 2023] New Kinetic Auto Service Center Opens in Las Vegas to Accelerate EV and ADAS Digital Servicing and Maintenance Tweet

Kinetic, an Infrastructure-as-a-Service company that delivers digital maintenance and servicing for EVs, AVs and vehicles with Advanced Driver- Assistance Systems (ADAS), today announced the opening of its Las Vegas service center. The facility, staffed by Kinetic's certified technicians, delivers AI and robotics-enabled digital servicing for EVs, AVs and ADAS vehicles from any manufacturer. Kinetic's service model is a partnership approach with car dealerships, traditional automotive repair shops, rental companies and industry partners. The company opened their first service center in Orange County, California in May 2023. With the shift to EVs accelerating, Kinetic's model was built to help the automotive aftermarket meet increasing demand for digital repairs and maintenance and navigate a rapidly changing market. Kinetic's partnership approach allows dealers, repair shops and rental companies to outsource their digital repair and maintenance. By leveraging Kinetic's digital expertise and proprietary AI, robotics, and computer vision technology, Kinetic's partners are able to streamline their operations, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction. The company's proprietary technology and operational experience deliver a turnkey infrastructure-as-a-service solution to the automotive aftermarket. Every vehicle is repaired to its factory-standard state of safety and performance, with unparalleled speed and precision; the service has an average turnaround time of 60 minutes, which includes vehicle pick up, digital scanning, sensor calibration, testing and drop-off. "We are thrilled to bring our infrastructure-as-a-service offering to the Las Vegas market, one of the most robust and innovative automotive aftermarkets in the world," said Nikhil Naikal, CEO and Co-Founder of Kinetic. "Our technology and partnership model enables us to meet rapidly increasing demand for EV and ADAS digital maintenance and to accelerate a connected automotive aftermarket built for the EV era." "The future of dealershipperformance will be defined by access to industry-leading AI and robotics built specifically for the EV transition. We invested in Kinetic because their technology and partnership model delivers a competitive advantage to dealers seeking to navigate a complex aftermarket and accelerating demand for digital maintenance and servicing," said Steve Greenfield, General Partner, Automotive Ventures.



Kinetic Las Vegas: The company's new service center is a 5,000 square foot facility located near the Las Vegas International Airport. Kinetic certified technicians are supported by the company's proprietary AI, robotics and computer vision technology. For more information, please reach out at [email protected]. Kinetic & The Automotive Aftermarket: With 26 million EVs on the road in 2022, up 60% since 2021, according to IEA's Global EV Outlook for 2023, the demand for precision digital servicing and maintenance for EVs, AVs and ADAS vehicles is among the fastest growing segments of the automotive aftermarket.

Kinetic announced its Series A funding of $10 million on October 5, 2023. The company's backers include some of the most prominent investors across the automotive ecosystem including Automotive Ventures via General Partner Steve Greenfield, Lux Capital via General Partner Bilal Zuberi, Construct Capital via Co-Founder and General Partner Rachel Holt, Haystack Ventures via General Partner Semil Shah, and SHAKTI Ventures via Founder and Managing Director Keval Desai. Kinetic's board of directors has three outside directors who are industry veterans, including Rachel Holt, Co-Founder and General Partner at Construct Capital, Basak Ozer, CEO of Spica and seasoned autonomous vehicle executive and Bilal Zuberi, General Partner at Lux Capital. ABOUT KINETIC: Kinetic is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service company that delivers digital maintenance and servicing for EVs, AVs and vehicles with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company's certified technicians leverage Kinetic's proprietary AI, robotics and computer vision technology to enable dealerships, repair shops and rental companies to meet accelerating demand for digital repairs and maintenance and navigate a rapidly changing market. Kinetic's service model is a partnership approach built to help the automotive aftermarket streamline operations, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction. Kinetic is accelerating the EV transition by providing the infrastructure required for mainstream servicing and maintenance and is a catalyst for a connected EV ecosystem and aftermarket. The company was founded in September 2021 by co-founders Nikhil Naikal and Sander Marques and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. For more information, please visit https://www.kinetic.auto/ View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231102451204/en/

