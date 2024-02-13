TMCnet News
New Action1 Platform Automates Vulnerability Remediation for Global Enterprises
Enterprises can leverage existing IT infrastructure to rapidly enable automated vulnerability remediation workflows to reduce MTTR and achieve quick time to value in a few minutes.
HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for distributed enterprise networks, today announced its latest release. Global enterprises navigating complex environments can now ensure rapid adoption of Action1's platform within their organization for reduced Mean-Time-To-Remediate (MTTR) while eliminating gaps in their remediation processes.
Key features:
About Action1 Corporation
Action1 is the #1 risk-based patch management platform for distributed enterprise networks trusted by thousands of organizations globally. Action1 helps to discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in a single solution to prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. It automates patching of third-party software and operating systems, ensuring continuous patch compliance and remediation of security vulnerabilities before they are exploited. The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates.
