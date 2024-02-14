[October 30, 2023] News Brief: Skillsoft Secures Two Training Magazine Network Choice Awards Recognizing Product Excellence and Innovation Tweet

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced it has been recognized with two Training Magazine Network Choice Awards in the categories of Leadership Development and Learning Portal. Members of Training Magazine's vast learning & development (L&D) community selected Skillsoft as one of the most effective solutions for delivering learning and enabling work through a people's choice voting process. "We are living in an era of constant disruption. Companies looking to future-proof themselves and their workforce must build strong learning cultures to define and develop the transformative skills that will allow them to capitalize on this change," said Apratim Purakayastha, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Skillsoft. "For 25 years, Skillsoft has been guiding organizations through seismic skills transformations with best-in-class training assets and a platform personalized to each customer's needs. We're proud to receive these awards from Training Magazine as this is strong validation of our approach to developing a more skilled workforce and delivering talent-based competitive advantages." Today, approximately 70% of the Fortune 100 and more than 80 million learners trust Skillsoft to help drive enterprise-wide skills transformation across technology, leadership, and risk management. With AI-driven prescriptive skilling pathways, personalized to each individual, and delivered in a variety of formats to suit different needs, Skillsoft enables organizations to close skills gaps, develop a sustainable workforce, and achieve meaningful and measurable business outcomes.



Over the past year, Skillsoft has released multiple solutions that significantly amplify organizations' L&D initiatives including: Learning platform enhancements: Delivers a more seamless and immersive experience by including Compliance assets in Skillsoft's core skilling platform, a new Role Advisor to align recommended learning experiences with role-specific skills, and leaderboards to engage employees through social learning and friendly competition.

Delivers a more seamless and immersive experience by including Compliance assets in Skillsoft's core skilling platform, a new Role Advisor to align recommended learning experiences with role-specific skills, and leaderboards to engage employees through social learning and friendly competition. Skillsoft CAISY™: Enables learners to build critical leadership and interpersonal skills via an experiential and emotionally safe AI-powered training environment.

Enables learners to build critical leadership and interpersonal skills via an experiential and emotionally safe AI-powered training environment. Generative AI Aspire Journeys: Multi-modal learning paths advance subject literacy to ensure organizations have the skills necessary to experiment, use, and build with generative AI responsibly and effectively.

Multi-modal learning paths advance subject literacy to ensure organizations have the skills necessary to experiment, use, and build with generative AI responsibly and effectively. Enhanced technology skilling solution: Expanded Codecademy enterprise solution comprises more than 6,000 courses, 500 coding practice labs, and new interactive learning formats covering the most in-demand technology skills. For more information about the Training Magazine Network Choice Awards, visit here. Learn more about Skillsoft's learning solutions here.

About Skillsoft Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today's employees for tomorrow's economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231027955296/en/

