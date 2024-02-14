TMCnet News
New Report Explores Whether Social Media Is Helping or Hurting People's Health
Tebra, the leader in practice automation solutions for independent healthcare practices, found that 1 in 4 people surveyed online have self-diagnosed based on social media, according to its report "Americans see pros and cons of social media diagnosis content." The new report examines how often people come across diagnosis content in their feeds, if they have ever self-diagnosed based on it, and what they do after making a diagnosis. Tebra's 2023 "Americans see pros and cons of social media diagnosis" report is available here.
Other key findings include:
Built on the strength of Kareo and PatientPop, Tebra equips over 150,000 providers to deliver modernized care to patients everywhere.
Methodology
Tebra conducted the survey behind The pros and cons of social media diagnosis content in the Summer of 2023. Tebra surveyed 1,000 people online about their social media use and perceptions of medical content on social media. Respondents self-reported. For the complete methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Tebra.
About Tebra
In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra - a complete practice automation solution for independent healthcare providers. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. To learn more about how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com.
