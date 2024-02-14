[October 30, 2023] New Report Explores Whether Social Media Is Helping or Hurting People's Health Tweet

Tebra, the leader in practice automation solutions for independent healthcare practices, found that 1 in 4 people surveyed online have self-diagnosed based on social media, according to its report "Americans see pros and cons of social media diagnosis content." The new report examines how often people come across diagnosis content in their feeds, if they have ever self-diagnosed based on it, and what they do after making a diagnosis. Tebra's 2023 "Americans see pros and cons of social media diagnosis" report is available here. Other key findings include: Only 43% of respondents who self-diagnosed followed up with a medical professional about a disease or illness they learned about on social media. 82% of those surveyed who visited a doctor after social media self-diagnosis reported having their diagnosis confirmed. Gen Z is the deographic most likely to self-diagnose on social media content. 30% of respondents who identify as Gen Z stated they used social media to self-diagnose and say that TikTok was the most popular platform to do so. Almost half (48%) of respondents said they had used social media to diagnose anxiety. Baby boomers were the largest demographic in the report at 63% to seek the opinion of a medical professional. The biggest concern, held by 73% of respondents, was the possibility of misdiagnosis.



Built on the strength of Kareo and PatientPop, Tebra equips over 150,000 providers to deliver modernized care to patients everywhere.

Methodology Tebra conducted the survey behind The pros and cons of social media diagnosis content in the Summer of 2023. Tebra surveyed 1,000 people online about their social media use and perceptions of medical content on social media. Respondents self-reported. For the complete methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Tebra. About Tebra In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra - a complete practice automation solution for independent healthcare providers. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. To learn more about how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231025566759/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]