New technology training options from CompTIA available to Montana workforce development organizations

Leading tech industry association added to state's Eligible Training Provider Lists HELENA, Mont., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Job training centers and workforce development agencies across Montana are invited to team with CompTIA to prepare job seekers for the technology workforce even if they have little or no experience in tech. CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the tech industry and workforce, announced today it is included on Montana's Eligible Training Provider Lists. This allows local and state workforce development agencies to use Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds to pay for tech workforce training programs delivered by CompTIA. On Nov. 1, CompTIA hosts a free webinar, Montana Tech Workforce Trends, examining employment opportunities for job seekers in the tech sector, and offering insight and advice for workforce development professionals. Information and registration is available at Montana Tech Workforce Trends. "Despite the fact that the tech industry has a high demand for talent and low barriers to entry, many people think they don't have the right background, experience or skills to succeed in the tech workforce," said Nancy Hammervik, chief workforce solutions officer, CompTIA. "Our training program addresses that confidence gap and open doors to good jobs with good salaries and clear paths for career advancement." Montana employers advertised more than 3,500 job openings for technology workers through the first nine months of 2023.[1] These open positions cover a range of tech occupations in a variety of industries throughout the state.







Montana Tech Job Postings (January-August 2023) Top 5 Occupations Top 5 Industries Top 5 Location (by county) Software Developer Professional, Scientific & Technical Yellowstone Computer Occupations, Other Finance and Insurance Lewis and Clark Computer User Support Specialist Information Missoula Computer Systems Analyst Administration and Support Gallatin Data Scientist Manufacturing Flathead

The median wage for a tech occupation in Montana is estimated at $72,873, which is 90% higher than the median wage for all occupations in the state.[2] For specific occupations, an early career IT support specialist can earn a median annual salary of $48,880; a mid-career network administrator, $77,340; and an advanced career cybersecurity analyst, $81,080.[3] CompTIA currently offers the CompTIA A+: IT Support Specialist program in Montana. This program prepares students to take the certification examinations for CompTIA A+, an internationally recognized professional credential that's the industry standard for starting a career in tech. About CompTIA The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/ Media Contact

630.678.8468 [1] CompTIA analysis of Lightcast job posting data.

[2] CompTIA State of the Tech Workforce, March 2023.

[3] CompTIA IT Salary Calculator.

