[October 26, 2023] New Research Forecasts Holiday Spending Will Remain Flat and Consumers Plan to Spend Nearly Half their Gifting Budget on Gift Cards

The annual holiday forecast1 from global branded payments provider, Blackhawk Network (BHN), found shoppers surveyed plan to spend 43% of their holiday budget on gift cards this year. This trend is largely fueled by Gen Z consumers as the youngest generation of shoppers drives noticeable shifts in holiday shopping behaviors. The report also found that consumers aren't starting their holiday shopping as early as they did in 2022 with many planning to wait until the last weeks of December this year. "Our research found that after a year of economic ups and downs, consumers are still planning to spend on holiday, but overall gift spending will remain relatively flat as 96% of consumers report ongoing concerns about cost-of-living pressures," said Jay Jaffin, chief marketing officer, BHN. "Consumers will once again look to gift cards to make the most out of gifting, with shoppers planning to spend nearly half of overall gifting budgets on gift cards, a trend largely driven by younger consumers. For retailers, as the youngest generation of shoppers continues to wield their influence and spending power this holiday season, it has become vital to expand and optimize marketing and gift card programs to include new ways to attract and engage young consumers." To understand how shoppers will react to a year of economic volatility, the research commissioned by BHN surveyed American shoppers about their plans and preferences for the upcoming holiday season. Key findings from the research include: Holiday spending will remain relatively flat with gift cards getting a bigger piece of the holiday pie Surveyed consumers plan to spend $770 on holiday gifting overall this year, which is a relatively flat 3% increase over 2022. However, shoppers plan to spend 43% of their total holiday budget on gift cards-up from 37% last year; gift card load values are also expected to increase this year. Younger generations plan to purchase a total of 17 gift cards this holiday season (10 physical and 7 digital) while older generations plan to purchase 10 gift cards (7 physical and 3 digital). Gen Z is making their influence known As Gen Z consumers continue to drive transformation in retail, the impact of their influence will be felt this holiday season. Reported increases in gift card spend are fueled by Gen Z shoppers' love for gift cards. Younger generations surveyed plan to buy 70% more gift cards than older generations this holiday season. Surveyed Gen Z consumers also plan to spend 56% more on gift cards and 9% more on gifting overall when compared to last year. Another noticeable trend getting a boost from Gen Z is a shift in preferred payment types when it comes to holiday purchasing. Younger generations plan to use secondary payment types much more often than older generations. While debit, cash and credit card payments remain the top three payment options among all generations surveyed, many younger shoppers surveyed will also look to store or credit card points (43%), mobile wallets (39%) and physical gift cards (37%) to pay for holiday gifts this year. Holiday shopping is starting later this year Whether it's the extra shopping weekend on calendars this year, or that consumers are no longer overwhelmed with headlines dominated by pandemic news, supply chain issues and labor shortages, retailers can expect shoppers to get a bit of a later start on holiday shopping this year-a trend also driven by Gen Z consumers. BHN's research found that 72% of surveyed Gen Z consumers plan to start shopping in November and December, with many reporting they won't start until the end of December. With the increased likelihood for more last-minute shoppers this year, leaning into digital gifting will be key for retailers. eGift programs can adapt quickly and consumers continue to embrace digital gifting, especially those that miss holiday ordering deadlines. For more findings and insights into how to prepare for a successful holiday shopping season, download the Better & Better 2023 Holiday Gift Card Shopper Research. About Blackhawk Network (BHN) Blackhawk Network (BHN) is the leader in global branded payment technologies. We strengthen relationships between brands and their customers, employees, and partners by transforming transactions into connections. BHN's portfolio includes: Gift Card & eGift products, promotions and distribution that grow revenue faster; Rewards & Incentives that build loyalty and acquisition and are integrated into today's leading platforms; and Payments that enable businesses and customers to access and disburse funds in convenient and innovative ways. BHN's network spans across the globe with over 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com.







____________________ 1 "BHN 2023 Holiday Branded Pay Study" was an online study conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network (BHN) in July 2023. The sample size included 2,024 US consumers ages 18+.

