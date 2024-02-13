[October 25, 2023] New peri-operative solution makes education and support resources more readily accessible to patients and caregivers via synergistic tablet and phone app engagement Tweet

Healthcare organizations improve outcomes by enhancing pre-op, day-of surgery and post-discharge experiences NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient engagement and care management innovator Equiva Health today unveiled Equiva Peri-Op Connect, a solution that improves surgical experiences and outcomes by expanding access to education and support resources for patients and their caregivers. Hospitals and surgery centers use the solution to enhance care journeys which, in turn, helps improve outcomes, streamline efficiencies and improve patient experience -- both at home and in facility. "Tablets and mobile apps are increasingly used to make surgical care journeys more holistic," said Samsung Healthcare's Trevor Smith who, as head of business development, leads collaboration with Equiva. "We see value in Equiva's approach with these devices to improve access to educational materials as well as stress reduction tools, social services resources, language interpretation and more." Equiva technology enables patients and loved ones to download a mobile app pre-loaded with facility-specified pre-op offerings such as surgery prepartion instructions, educational videos and facility information. For in-facility use, tablets provide anxiety relief tools, entertainment, communication tools, educational materials and more. Thereafter, the mobile app provides post-op care instructions, recovery-focused education, hospital services information, and the like.



Equiva Peri-op Connect is powered by the company's platform which enables quick, cost-effective aggregation and distribution of health- and wellness-related information, resources and tools via digital devices. Equiva collaborates with customers to define care engagement and management goals, and to map user interfaces to support these goals. Insights are gleaned from usage reports and configurable patient surveys. "Anxiety is heightened during surgical journeys. Patients and their caregivers often struggle to follow important instructions," said Equiva CEO Nir Altman. "We developed this solution to reduce downsides associated with these challenges, such as costly delays and readmissions, and also to automate functions traditionally requiring hands-on staffing resources."

Building on a solid foundation of patient experience and health engagement innovation, Equiva breaks down health access barriers and mobilizes intelligence-driven action among patients, caregiving loved ones and care team members with solutions that are affordable, quick-to-deploy and easy-to-use. Equiva's health relationship management platform helps organizations improve patient experience, advance clinical outcomes and drive financial success by enabling quick aggregation and distribution of health-related offerings via tablets, cell phones and other devices. https://equivahealth.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-peri-operative-solution-makes-education-and-support-resources-more-readily-accessible-to-patients-and-caregivers-via-synergistic-tablet-and-phone-app-engagement-301967758.html SOURCE Equiva

