[October 25, 2023] New Charter Technologies Launches FrontRunner™ Maturity Model at Channel Futures Leadership Summit

Assessment tool designed to help MSPs redefine excellence in the IT Industry DENVER, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, is proud to announce the launch of the FrontRunner™ Maturity Model assessment tool. This innovative toolkit goes beyond 'operational/financial maturity' and includes a series of comprehensive questions aimed at assessing maturity across four key dimensions: business efficiency, people, client experience, and growth. The FrontRunner Maturity Model assessment tool is set to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with a clear roadmap for continuous improvement and aims to establish a fresh standard for excellence within the dynamic landscape of the IT services industry. New Charter Technologies is all about supporting the entrepreneurial journey and improving the quality of IT businesses within the industry. It is believed that by working together to raise the standards, a meaningful difference can be made for everyone involved. The FrontRunner Maturity Model is based on a holistic view that defines "what good looks like" for a sustainable MSP. By sharing the expertise and the operational advantages that New Charter has gained from deeply assessing and improving operations within their 24 leading MSPs, the company aims to benefit all MSPs and their clients. "We believe that excellence in the IT indutry is not a fixed point but a dynamic journey," says Mitch Morgan, CEO, New Charter Technologies. "The FrontRunner Maturity Model assessment tool is our commitment to empower MSPs, redefine what 'good' means, and elevate the quality of IT businesses. The model goes beyond a traditional metrics approach and actually describes the behaviors and processes that best-in-class companies utilize."



"The Maturity Model assessment is not just about assessing where you stand; it's about discovering your path to long-term sustainability in what matters most for MSPs," says Peter Melby, CRO, New Charter Technologies. "We've distilled proven data and metrics from our successful acquisitions to help you create a more sustainable MSP business model. We encourage those attending the Channel Futures Leadership Summit to take part in this enlightening experience." We recognize the importance of driving the industry forward collectively, and that's why we're thrilled to introduce the FrontRunner Maturity Model assessment tool at the upcoming Channel Futures Leadership Summit. This invaluable tool will be a focal point of our "Become a FrontRunner" sessions, a key component of the MSP Mentor Series at the summit.

Key Takeaways for Attendees: The FrontRunner Maturity Model assessment tool: Attendees will have the opportunity to explore their businesses through this assessment tool. It goes beyond mere financial metrics, encouraging leaders to answer thought-provoking questions on their operations. Benefiting All Channel Partners: This tool is not exclusive to pure-play MSPs; it caters to all channel partners, whether they operate as VARs, IT consultancies, communications partners, technology advisors, cloud service providers, or solution providers. READ FULL RELEASE. MEDIA CONTACT

Allison Francis

New Charter Technologies

[email protected]

319.572.2145 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-charter-technologies-launches-frontrunner-maturity-model-at-channel-futures-leadership-summit-301967616.html SOURCE New Charter Technologies

