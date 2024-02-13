[October 25, 2023] New Release from Vyond Unlocks Limitless Possibilities for Video Creation Tweet

Vyond today announced the new release of its award-winning video creation platform. This release brings the power of generative AI inside Vyond, in existing workflows, where and when it is needed the most. Now, any video element imaginable is available at the click of a button. "Businesses destroy value every day by communicating poorly," said CEO Gary Lipkowitz. "The capabilities in our new release will help companies create better communication which is actually retained. We've essentially made our content library infinite. This means finding relevant content is both fast and easy, which will translate into bottom-line value for our customers." Vyond customers are experiencing a 400% increase in employee productivity, savings of up to $1M in content creation costs, and up to an 80% increase in content engagement. Infinite Possibilities for Relevant and Engaging Communications Vyond's new AI features allow customers to go from vision to video in seconds. With Video to Action, users can generate a custom character action by simply shooting a video (even with a smartphone) and sending it to Vyond. Text to Prop lets users instantly generate video props from text prompts on demand. Vyond customer Rance Greene, who is a storytelling expert and author of Instructional Story Design, said, "The characters in my stories need to be good actors. Realistic movement. Genuine emotions. With Vyond's Video to Action, I can create an endless library f customized actions that bring my stories to life. Now, I'm really in the director's chair."



Vyond now also includes access to over three million images and video clips via a new integration with Shutterstock, and dozens of realistic and expressive voices through an integration with WellSaid Labs. Vyond Go, the AI-powered script and video creation tool introduced earlier this year, now includes support for more than 70 languages. Improving Accessibility

Addressing customers' top request for new functionality, Vyond users can now make their videos more accessible. The new release includes Open Captioning in which captions and subtitles can be burned directly into the video. Closed Captioning is extended to include audio transcription and SRT/VTT export. Vyond is used by 65% of the Fortune 500 to communicate better. While the new release announced today helps make AI work for everyone, Vyond is widely used by training, learning and development, sales enablement, and internal communications teams to increase the relevance, engagement, and effectiveness of their communications. Patrick Jocelyn, CEO of Omniplex Learning, which is Vyond's strategic reseller in the United Kingdom, said, "Vyond has been a long-time leader in innovative applications of AI in its product that help companies create engaging and dynamic video. Now imagine being able to develop even more relevant content for the modern learner in every industry, every scenario, every audience. That's what Vyond has done with this new release. This is a huge step ahead." More information about the new features in Vyond's Fall Release can be found here. Vyond at DevLearn October 25-27, 2023 Vyond will demonstrate its new product release at DevLearn in Las Vegas on October 25-27, 2023 at booth #411. On Thursday, October 26 at 1:15 PST, Vyond CEO Gary Lipkowitz will give a talk called "Making AI Work For You" as part of the conference's Emerging Tech track. About Vyond Vyond is the leader in AI-powered video creation. Over 65% of the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of businesses, and millions of end users use Vyond to transform mission-critical content into vibrant business communication that engages customers and employees, and drives positive business outcomes. Vyond is the leader in hundreds of verified customer reviews on G2, Capterra, and GetApp. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand. Visit vyond.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231025875000/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]