[October 25, 2023] New Oriental Announces Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2023, which is the first quarter of New Oriental's fiscal year 2024. Financial Highlights for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2023 Total net revenues increased by 47.7% year over year to US$1,100.0 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

for the first fiscal quarter of 2024. Operating income increased by 163.0% year over year to US$205.1 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

for the first fiscal quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to New Oriental increased by 150.6% year over year to US$165.4 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2024. Key Financial Results







(in thousands US$, except per ADS(1) data) 1Q FY2024 1Q FY2023 % of

change

Net revenues 1,100,021 744,822 47.7 % Operating income 205,124 77,989 163.0 % Non-GAAP operating income (2)(3) 244,755 97,044 152.2 % Net income attributable to New Oriental 165,386 66,002 150.6 % Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental (2)(3) 189,318 83,706 126.2 % Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - basic 1.00 0.39 158.1 % Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - diluted 0.99 0.38 159.4 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental basic

(2)(3)(4) 1.15 0.49 133.0 % Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental diluted

(2)(3)(4) 1.13 0.48 132.9 %











(1) Each ADS represents ten common shares. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE. (2) GAAP represents Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America. (3) New Oriental provides net income attributable to New Oriental, operating income and net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental on a non-GAAP basis that excludes share-based compensation expenses and gain / (loss) from fair value change of investments to provide supplemental information regarding its operating performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this release. (4) The Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental is computed using Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental and the same number of shares and ADSs used in GAAP basic and diluted EPS calculation.



Operating Highlights for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2023 The total number of schools and learning centers was 793 as of August 31, 2023 , an increase of 45 and 87 compared to 748 as of May 31, 2023 and 706 as of August 31, 2022 , respectively. The total number of schools was 83 as of August 31, 2023 . Michael Yu, New Oriental's Executive Chairman, commented, "We are very pleased to begin the fiscal year 2024 with robust top-line growth of 47.7%, which exceeded the high-end of our expected range. Moreover, we achieved a remarkable year-over-year improvement in operating margin. Our overseas test preparation and overseas study consulting businesses also recorded encouraging results with approximately 51.7% and 26.6% growth year over year, respectively. In addition, the domestic test preparation business targeting adults and university students recorded a growth of approximately 25.5% year over year. Furthermore, our new educational business initiatives achieved very promising results in this fiscal quarter, with 103.3% revenue growth year over year. Among these new educational business initiatives, our non-academic tutoring courses were offered in around 60 cities, attracting approximately 438,000 student enrollments in this fiscal quarter; simultaneously, our intelligent learning system and devices have been adopted in around 60 cities, with approximately 181,000 active paid users in this fiscal quarter. After over one year of trial and development, these new businesses started to make meaningful contributions to the Company's revenue and have become some of the key drivers of growth and margin improvement. We will continue to focus on improving the quality of our product offerings and services, leveraging our brand advantage and rich educational resources to capture these new market opportunities." Chenggang Zhou, New Oriental's Chief Executive Officer, added, "In this fiscal year, we started to moderately expand our capacity in some existing cities with greater growth potential and higher utilization of facilities and profitability. By the end of this fiscal quarter, the total number of schools and learning centers increased to 793. Simultaneously, we continued the investment in maintaining our online-merge-offline teaching system to support the solid recovery of our remaining key businesses and the rapid development of our new educational initiatives. We also invested reasonable resources in research and application of new technologies into our educational and product offerings, with the goal of uplifting our strengths in pursuit of higher quality services and operating efficiency. In this fiscal quarter, East Buy (????) also made significant progress in its livestreaming e-commerce business by adopting a multi-platform strategy to reach a wider consumer base and boost brand awareness and influence. It officially launched livestreaming activities on Taobao and its own APP during the quarter. In terms of private label products, it continued to launch new products every month, making breakthroughs in product categories from food and beverages to daily necessities." Stephen Zhihui Yang, New Oriental's Executive President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Following last fiscal year's margin recovery trend, our GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 18.6%, representing an improvement of 810 basis points year over year. Our Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter were 22.3%, representing an improvement of 930 basis points year over year. We recorded a positive operating cash flow of US$335.8 million for this quarter and by the end of this fiscal quarter, our cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments totaled approximately US$4.6 billion. We are committed to maintaining a healthy balance between our growth momentum and cost control, with continued efforts to improve the utilization of our facilities and teaching resources. We are confident of sustaining healthy growth across all business lines while enhancing operational efficiency and creating sustainable value for our customers and shareholders in the long term." Share Repurchase On July 26, 2022, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$400 million of the Company's ADSs or common shares during the period from July 28, 2022 through May 31, 2023. The Company's board of directors further authorized to extend such share repurchase program by twelve months through May 31, 2024. As of October 24, 2023, the Company repurchased an aggregate of approximately 6.0 million ADSs for approximately US$193.3 million from the open market under the share repurchase program. Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2023 Net Revenues For the first fiscal quarter of 2024, New Oriental reported net revenues of US$1,100.0 million, representing a 47.7% increase year over year. The growth was mainly driven by the increase in revenues from our new educational business initiatives and East Buy private label products and livestreaming e-commerce business. Operating Costs and Expenses Operating costs and expenses for the quarter were US$894.9 million, representing a 34.2% increase year over year. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses for the quarter, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, were US$855.3 million, representing a 32.0% increase year over year. The increase was primarily due to the cost and expenses related to the substantial growth in East Buy private label products and livestreaming e-commerce business. Cost of revenues increased by 41.4% year over year to US$441.2 million .

increased by 41.4% year over year to . Selling and marketing expenses increased by 37.9% year over year to US$136.1 million .

increased by 37.9% year over year to . General and administrative expenses for the quarter increased by 24.0% year over year to US$317.6 million . Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, were US$290.3 million , representing a 22.3% increase year over year. Total share-based compensation expenses, which were allocated to related operating costs and expenses, increased by 108.0% to US$39.6 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. Operating Income and Operating Margin Operating income was US$205.1 million, representing a 163.0% increase year over year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the quarter was US$244.8 million, representing a 152.2% increase year over year. Operating margin for the quarter was 18.6%, compared to 10.5% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, for the quarter was 22.3%, compared to 13.0% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net Income and Net Income per ADS Net income attributable to New Oriental for the quarter was US$165.4 million, representing a 150.6% increase year over year. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental were US$1.00 and US$0.99, respectively. Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per ADS Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental for the quarter was US$189.3 million, representing a 126.2% increase year over year. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental were US$1.15 and US$1.13, respectively. Cash Flow Net operating cash inflow for the first fiscal quarter of 2024 was approximately US$335.8 million and capital expenditures for the quarter were US$132.5 million. Balance Sheet As of August 31, 2023, New Oriental had cash and cash equivalents of US$1,748.9 million. In addition, the Company had US$1,399.4 million in term deposits and US$1,423.9 million in short-term investments. New Oriental's deferred revenue represents cash collected upfront from customers and related revenue will be recognized as the services or goods are delivered, at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was US$1,401.4 million, an increase of 38.4% as compared to US$1,012.5 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Outlook for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2024 New Oriental expects total net revenues in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (September 1, 2023 to November 30, 2023) to be in the range of US$785.0 million to US$804.2 million, representing year-over-year increase in the range of 23% to 26%. This forecast reflects New Oriental's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents ten common shares, are listed and traded on the NYSE. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE. For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/. Safe Harbor Statement This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as New Oriental's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. New Oriental may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about New Oriental's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: our ability to effectively and efficiently manage changes of our existing business and new business; our ability to execute our business strategies; uncertainties in relation to the interpretation and implementation of or proposed changes to, the PRC laws, regulations and policies regarding the private education industry; our ability to attract students without a significant increase in course fees; our ability to maintain and enhance our "New Oriental" brand; our ability to maintain consistent teaching quality throughout our school network, or service quality throughout our brand; our ability to achieve the benefits we expect from recent and future acquisitions; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to copyright and other intellectual property rights; competition in the private education sector and livestreaming e-commerce business in China; health epidemics and other outbreaks in China; and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New Oriental does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and New Oriental undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement New Oriental's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, New Oriental uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: net income excluding share-based compensation expenses and gain / (loss) from fair value change of investments, operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating cost and expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating margin excluding share-based compensation expenses, and basic and diluted net income per ADS and per share excluding share-based compensation expenses and gain / (loss) from fair value change of investments. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release. New Oriental believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based compensation expenses and gain / (loss) from fair value change of investments that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. New Oriental believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to New Oriental's historical performance and liquidity. As of August 31

As of May 31 2023

2023 (Unaudited)

(Audited)

USD

USD ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,748,909

1,662,982 Restricted cash, current 109,347

110,892 Term deposits, current 944,228

855,784 Short-term investments 1,423,904

1,477,843 Accounts receivable, net 35,278

33,074 Inventory, net 63,270

52,689 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 237,599

211,240 Amounts due from related parties, current 8,481

9,383 Total current assets 4,571,016

4,413,887







Restricted cash, non-current 32,465

31,553 Term deposits, non-current 455,124

462,734 Property and equipment, net 372,094

359,760 Land use rights, net 3,233

3,321 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 2,743

1,735 Long-term deposits 25,664

26,492 Intangible assets, net 23,032

25,179 Goodwill, net 103,758

105,514 Long-term investments, net 399,617

399,585 Deferred tax assets, net 55,708

55,933 Right-of-use assets 456,592

439,535 Other non-current assets 173,669

67,230 Total assets 6,674,715

6,392,458







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 76,555

69,764 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 552,785

569,437 Income taxes payable 171,443

118,049 Amounts due to related parties 304

346 Deferred revenue 1,401,420

1,337,630 Operating lease liability, current 163,861

155,752 Total current liabilities 2,366,368

2,250,978







Deferred tax liabilities 23,128

23,849 Unsecured senior notes 14,403

14,653 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 291,295

288,190 Total long-term liabilities 328,826

326,692







Total liabilities 2,695,194

2,577,670







Equity





New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shareholders' equity 3,739,107

3,604,348 Non-controlling interests 240,414

210,440 Total equity 3,979,521

3,814,788







Total liabilities and equity 6,674,715

6,392,458









NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except for per share and per ADS amounts)







For the Three Months Ended August 31

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD Net revenues 1,100,021

744,822







Operating cost and expenses (note 1)





Cost of revenues 441,218

312,067 Selling and marketing 136,121

98,744 General and administrative 317,558

256,022 Total operating cost and expenses 894,897

666,833 Operating income 205,124

77,989 Gain/(Loss) from fair value change of investments 7,248

(318) Other income, net 34,728

31,898 Provision for income taxes (62,530)

(23,343) Loss from equity method investments (8,496)

(1,645) Net income 176,074

84,581







Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (10,688)

(18,579) Net income attributable to New Oriental Education & Technology

Group Inc.'s shareholders 165,386

66,002















Net income per share attributable to New Oriental-Basic (note 2) 0.10

0.04







Net income per share attributable to New Oriental-Diluted (note 2) 0.10

0.04







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-Basic (note 2) 1.00

0.39







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental-Diluted (note 2) 0.99

0.38 NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (In thousands except for per share and per ADS amounts)





For the Three Months Ended August 31

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD







General and administrative expenses 317,558

256,022 Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general and

administrative expenses 27,232

18,585 Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 290,326

237,437







Total operating cost and expenses 894,897

666,833 Less: Share-based compensation expenses 39,631

19,055 Non-GAAP operating cost and expenses 855,266

647,778







Operating income 205,124

77,989 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 39,631

19,055 Non-GAAP operating income 244,755

97,044







Operating margin 18.6 %

10.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 22.3 %

13.0 %







Net income attributable to New Oriental 165,386

66,002 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 31,180

17,386 Less: Gain/(Loss) from fair value change of investments 7,248

(318) Non-GAAP net income attributable to New Oriental 189,318

83,706







Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental- Basic (note 2) 1.00

0.39 Net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental- Diluted (note 2) 0.99

0.38







Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - Basic

(note 2) 1.15

0.49 Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental - Diluted

(note 2) 1.13

0.48







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic net income per

ADS (note 2) 1,651,203,885

1,700,829,829 Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted net income per

ADS (note 2) 1,665,318,691

1,702,334,883







Non-GAAP net income per share - basic 0.11

0.05 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 0.11

0.05























Notes:







Note 1: Share-based compensation expenses (in thousands) are included in the operating cost and expenses as follows:









For the Three Months Ended August 31

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

USD

USD Cost of revenues 4,972

(110) Selling and marketing 7,427

580 General and administrative 27,232

18,585 Total 39,631

19,055









Note 2: Each ADS represents ten common shares. NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)









For the Three Months Ended August 31



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



USD

USD











Net cash provided by operating activities 335,786

185,247

Net cash used in investing activities (208,166)

(195,296)

Net cash used in financing activities (12,991)

(19,993)

Effect of exchange rate changes (29,335)

(27,373)











Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 85,294

(57,415)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of

period 1,805,427

1,194,527











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 1,890,721

1,137,112

