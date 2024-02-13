[October 24, 2023] New Technology Helps Marketers Master Online Retail Tweet

The Mars Agency Unveils New Ecommerce Enhancements to Its Industry-Leading, Full-Service Insights Suite for Australia at Amazon unBoxed NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Amazon unBoxed , The Mars Agency unveiled new enhancements to the Marilyn Ecommerce Intelligence Platform – a full-service insights suite designed to accelerate its current end-to-end Amazon capabilities globally. The platform provides the metrics that matter across four key components: sales and operations, media, digital shelf, and Amazon Marketing Cloud. To take it one step further, holistic dashboards and opportunity reports enable marketers to make better and more agile decisions, while AI tools empower marketers to succeed with Amazon Marketing Cloud. By merging the foundational expertise and data needed to fuel online retail performance and the Amazon flywheel, with the principles of Commerce Marketing and shopper behaviour, The Mars Agency is now setting a new industry standard in ecommerce. The noteworthy enhancements to the Marilyn Ecommerce Intelligence Platform that merge end-to-end insights with an end-to-end team include: 1) Marilyn AMC Clean Room Solution: This new solution provides an intuitive, user-friendly portal for marketers to ask the critical questions that help guide strategic marketing decisions and media planning – from how shoppers interact with sponsored brands and display ads, to how campaigns perform regionally, to how ads drive in-store sales. 2) Marilyn Digital Shelf Health: This new digital shelf technology helps clients move beyond content compliance and gain a competitive advantage. From content health to market share to sales and order value, the solution dlivers insights that drive better ecommerce performance.



With 700% growth in three short years, the full-service Mars Ecommerce Team is composed of business analysts, business managers, advertising experts, DSP specialists, search specialists, digital shelf strategists, copywriters, and designers. The team is also currently testing chatGPT on both Product Listing Creation and Digital Shelf Copy, as well as exploring generative AI tools to determine image effectiveness. They now match their end-to-end team with end-to-end insights obtained through the Marilyn Ecommerce Intelligence Platform. Clients agree that the powerful mix of end-to-end insights with an end-to-end team can have a remarkable impact on their business.

According to Robert Rivenburgh, Global Chief Executive Officer of The Mars Agency, "We believe we're the only company to combine what we refer to as art and algorithm in ecommerce, using data and insights to connect our clients' ecommerce assets and deliver seamless shopper experiences that drive better business results." E Commerce is a fast-paced industry where your business can change on a dime. Marketers need fast answers, backed by data, which can be hard to source and activate with speed. Coupling shopper marketing acumen with industry-leading data, The Mars Agency strives to identify opportunities for enhanced engagement with the shopper, improved connectivity with marketing programs, and better utilisation of retail capabilities and vendor innovation – helping to achieve growth on Amazon and beyond. To learn more about the Marilyn Ecommerce Intelligence Platform, please visit www.themarsagency.com/ecommerce/. About The Mars Agency

The Mars Agency is an award-winning, independently owned, global Commerce Marketing practice. With talent around the world, they connect people, technology and intelligence to make each client's business better today than it was yesterday. Mars' industry-leading MarTech platform, Marilyn®, helps marketers understand the total business impact of their Commerce Marketing, enabling them to make better decisions, create connected experiences and drive stronger results. Learn more at www.themarsagency.com and meetmarilyn.ai . View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-technology-helps-marketers-master-online-retail-301965109.html SOURCE The Mars Agency

