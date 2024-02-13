[October 24, 2023] New Research from WorkFusion and Celent Reveals AI Is Assisting Not Replacing AML Compliance Jobs According to 93% of Banks and Non-Banking Financial Institutions Tweet

Report shows that rather than AI taking jobs from AML professionals, organizations are using automation to increase efficiency and productivity, freeing up capacity to support risk and the business.

AI is becoming essential for Financial Crime compliance with 86% of organizations stating they will increase their spending on AI and machine learning over the next two years.

Staff shortages and employee retention are perennial issues that create an unvirtuous cycle, leading to delays in compliance processes and limiting the ability of compliance departments to support the business with 74% unhappy with their current staffing level and 22% understaffed. NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkFusion, a leading provider of AI digital workforce solutions for banking and financial services, today announced the findings of its new research "Technology Transformation in Financial Crime Compliance." The report, developed and fielded in conjunction with Celent, the leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally, found that while 86% of compliance, operations, risk and IT professionals at banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) surveyed said they would increase spending on AI and machine learning over the next two years, a staggering 93% of respondents said that instead of using automation to reduce staff, they would focus that extra capacity on strategies to manage risk and grow the business.



"Leveraging AI-enabled automation technology to enhance efficiency and productivity can help alleviate capacity shortfalls in financial crime operations," said Neil Katkov, PhD, Director – Risk at Celent. "And as technology drives improvements in productivity, compliance departments can better support strategies to manage risk and add value."

Key findings of the report include: Organizations are struggling with staffing and capacity issues. Employee shortages have become business as usual in financial crime compliance. Especially for level one teams, heavy workloads and repetitive and routine processes can lead to employee burnout. 70% of banks and NBFIs face capacity challenges in their compliance operations—meaning that many departments that are "staffed adequately" face at least occasional capacity shortfalls.

38% of firms fill capacity gaps by calling on more senior personnel to pitch in. Smaller organizations are more likely to call on their compliance officers to help—44% of organizations with assets under US $50 billion rely on senior personnel to close gaps.

rely on senior personnel to close gaps. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of firms report that it takes four months or longer to fill experienced compliance analyst roles. Only 10% of firms can find experienced analysts in less than one month. Once hired, onboarding and training extends the time for fully replacing lost staff. Half of firms say it takes over four months to ramp-up new hires, with only 17% able to do so in a month.

53% say that employee retention issues put increased workloads on the remaining staff. About the same proportion of firms said that these staffing challenges led to longer cycle times for alert investigation, directly impacting compliance operations. Organizations try a variety of approaches to increase screening efficiency. Efforts by compliance departments to reduce analyst workloads include screening analytics, staff augmentation, specialized consultants, and technology levers. If organizations had more capacity, 35% of respondents said they would improve risk monitoring by increasing the frequency of KYC reviews, 57% would use the additional capacity to pursue more revenue: 31% would work to shorten cycle times for account opening, and 26% would work to increase the firm's risk appetite to take on new customers. Only 7% would look to layoff staff.

List management techniques—which include de-duplication, entity consolidation, and targeted application of lists to specific transaction flows or customer segments—have been used by 75% of firms and represent the top approach for banks, savings/credit unions, and fintechs alike. Good person/bad person rules were the second most common approach taken by banks (48%); staff augmentation was second for savings/credit unions; and consultants were second for fintechs.

Throwing bodies at the problem is the least effective approach, with 75% of organizations getting 25% or lower uplift. The use of automation technologies for compliance processes is becoming standard. AI is becoming essential for Financial Crime compliance. 86% of organizations responded that they will increase their spending on AI and machine learning over the next two years, 45% of those said they will increase AI spending significantly.

Regulatory action would motivate 75% of organizations to adopt digital workers or similar advanced technology to improve compliance operations. Following regulation, staffing challenges were cited by 65% of respondents as a compelling reason for automation technology. "AI isn't coming for your jobs, is the huge takeaway from this report," said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion. "AI is proving its value to the banking and NBFI industries by playing a vital role in how resource-strapped organizations can keep pace with financial criminals with automation tools like Digital Workers. Compliance officers, no matter the size of the organization, should not have to pitch in to manage L1 AML workloads when the automation exists to help increase team capacity and improve compliance." This survey on staffing issues and technology trends in financial crime compliance was designed by Celent and WorkFusion. The survey was fielded in July 2023. A total of 110 North American compliance, operations, risk, and IT professionals completed the survey. Download the full report here. About WorkFusion WorkFusion is the creator of AI Digital Workers purpose-built for banking and financial services organizations. Its Digital Workers are true knowledge workers that effectively augment the workforce in functions like anti-money laundering (AML), sanctions screening, Know Your Customer (KYC), and customer service. WorkFusion's solutions automate work to help solve talent shortages, increase team capacity, save money, enhance employee and customer satisfaction and ensure ongoing compliance. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-from-workfusion-and-celent-reveals-ai-is-assisting-not-replacing-aml-compliance-jobs-according-to-93-of-banks-and-non-banking-financial-institutions-301964952.html SOURCE WorkFusion

