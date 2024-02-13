TMCnet News
New Research from WorkFusion and Celent Reveals AI Is Assisting Not Replacing AML Compliance Jobs According to 93% of Banks and Non-Banking Financial Institutions
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkFusion, a leading provider of AI digital workforce solutions for banking and financial services, today announced the findings of its new research "Technology Transformation in Financial Crime Compliance." The report, developed and fielded in conjunction with Celent, the leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally, found that while 86% of compliance, operations, risk and IT professionals at banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) surveyed said they would increase spending on AI and machine learning over the next two years, a staggering 93% of respondents said that instead of using automation to reduce staff, they would focus that extra capacity on strategies to manage risk and grow the business.
"Leveraging AI-enabled automation technology to enhance efficiency and productivity can help alleviate capacity shortfalls in financial crime operations," said Neil Katkov, PhD, Director – Risk at Celent. "And as technology drives improvements in productivity, compliance departments can better support strategies to manage risk and add value."
Key findings of the report include:
Organizations are struggling with staffing and capacity issues.
Employee shortages have become business as usual in financial crime compliance. Especially for level one teams, heavy workloads and repetitive and routine processes can lead to employee burnout.
Organizations try a variety of approaches to increase screening efficiency.
Efforts by compliance departments to reduce analyst workloads include screening analytics, staff augmentation, specialized consultants, and technology levers.
The use of automation technologies for compliance processes is becoming standard.
AI is becoming essential for Financial Crime compliance.
"AI isn't coming for your jobs, is the huge takeaway from this report," said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion. "AI is proving its value to the banking and NBFI industries by playing a vital role in how resource-strapped organizations can keep pace with financial criminals with automation tools like Digital Workers. Compliance officers, no matter the size of the organization, should not have to pitch in to manage L1 AML workloads when the automation exists to help increase team capacity and improve compliance."
This survey on staffing issues and technology trends in financial crime compliance was designed by Celent and WorkFusion. The survey was fielded in July 2023. A total of 110 North American compliance, operations, risk, and IT professionals completed the survey.
Download the full report here.
About WorkFusion
WorkFusion is the creator of AI Digital Workers purpose-built for banking and financial services organizations. Its Digital Workers are true knowledge workers that effectively augment the workforce in functions like anti-money laundering (AML), sanctions screening, Know Your Customer (KYC), and customer service. WorkFusion's solutions automate work to help solve talent shortages, increase team capacity, save money, enhance employee and customer satisfaction and ensure ongoing compliance.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-from-workfusion-and-celent-reveals-ai-is-assisting-not-replacing-aml-compliance-jobs-according-to-93-of-banks-and-non-banking-financial-institutions-301964952.html
SOURCE WorkFusion
