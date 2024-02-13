[October 23, 2023] New Program Gives High School Students Job Training and Placement in Allied Healthcare Careers Tweet

After a comprehensive and successful two-year pilot with more than 900 students, MedCerts has launched a training program for high school students to earn a nationally recognized credential in Allied Healthcare and Health IT careers. When students successfully complete the online didactic training and have graduated high school, they will be able to funnel directly into open jobs with partner employers or take advantage of the MedCerts Prior Learning Assessment Credit Transfer Ecosystem, earning credit for use in higher education. The new program combines online training and, if needed as part of the certification, a residential experience in a healthcare setting guided by healthcare professionals. Residential training provides on-the-job experience, which can be supplied through MedCerts employer partners or through the school's existing partners. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, most allied healthcare jobs are in high demand, with a growth change in employment for Medical Assistants from 2022 to 2032 projected at 14 percent, well above the average employment growth rate. "MedCerts, in partnerships with schools and local healthcare employers, is building an early talent pipeline directly from high school into well-paying, entry-level healthcare jobs," said Jen Kolb, National Director of Workforce Development at MedCerts. "Students in high school can get their training and clinical experience completed in their senior year so that when they graduate from high school they can go immediately into a skilled career." In addition to the training and residential experience opportunities, MedCerts has partnered with Excelsior University, Franklin University, Capella University, Strayer University, University of Phoenix, American College of Education, and Trine University, which offer simultaneous college couse credits. These Prior Learning Assessment Credits work similarly to AP programs where students earn college credits for taking high-rigor courses and passing nationally accepted exams. Students who complete the MedCerts training and pass their certification exam are eligible for credits toward an associate's or bachelor's degree. For many students, securing a job right after high school with college credits in hand could make higher education more attainable.



Emerge Education, which drives workforce development solutions through building partnerships with educational institutions and employers, has already launched the MedCerts Healthcare Training Program with a cohort of 50 students enrolled at Cumberland Valley School District in Pennsylvania. Dr. Lauren Holubec, Senior Vice President, Business and Workforce Development at Emerge said, "This is a model program giving students an industry-recognized credential to work in an in-demand industry right out of high school, while also putting them on a pathway to earning a college degree if they choose to pursue additional education upon graduation." A leading healthcare training provider, MedCerts has helped more than 80,000 students earn credentials and start or advance careers in the in-demand fields of healthcare and IT. The company has developed more than 50 immersive online national certification training programs, combined with onsite training experiences.

MedCerts has opened the program to public and private schools for the 2023-24 school year, to be managed through career centers, vocational training, or existing healthcare training programs and academies. Schools interested in connecting their students to this program may contact Jen Kolb at [email protected]. About MedCerts MedCerts - a Stride, Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) - is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more. Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 80,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 500 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231023003153/en/

