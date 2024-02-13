[October 23, 2023] New Book 'Is Everyone Smiling But You?' Helps Readers Achieve A Fulfilling Life Tweet

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, keynote speaker, and entrepreneur David Rice guides readers through strategies for achieving an ideal life in his new book Is Everyone Smiling But You? Level Up Your Life Practice Now. The book is available on Amazon and through other major book dealers. Is Everyone Smiling But You? is published by Advantage Books ( www.advantagemedia.com ). Rice is the fouder and CEO of IgniteDDS, which offers educational, mentoring, and other programs for young dentists and dental students to help them improve dental practices. But in this book, Rice employs his techniques to guide readers from all walks of life in how to follow an intentional, values-driven approach to designing the fulfilling life they envision.



"When attaining the life you want, failure is not an option," Rice writes. "Quitting is not an option. Getting where you want to be requires conviction. Designing your life, switching gears—these are possible at any age. It's never too late." In his book, Rice discusses such topics as designing your perfect day, designing your core values, creating lasting change, and taking control of your future. He leaves space for readers to respond to writing prompts and questions such as "What's one thing you dream of achieving that you think is impossible?" or "Write five statements or actions from your past that gave you a limiting view of your future."

Is Everyone Smiling But You? is already drawing praise. Dr. Pamela Maragliano-Muniz, chief editor of Dental Economics, says: "This book will have you realizing that your dreams don't have to live in your imagination; they can be your reality!" Teresa Denike, CEO of Sleep Better NYC, says: "The strategies in this book are essential for any business owner trying to define success and happiness for themselves, especially as they navigate the evolving post-pandemic world." About David Rice David Rice, author of Is Everyone Smiling But You? Level Up Your Life Practice Now, is the founder and CEO of IgniteDDS, which offers educational, mentoring, and other programs for young dentists and dental students to help them improve dental practices. Rice led his own practice in East Amherst, NY, for 15 years. Rice is also a keynote speaker and is the chief editor of DentistryIQ, an oral health-care website that provides dental professionals with information to help them do their jobs better so their patients can thrive. He holds a DDS degree from the University at Buffalo. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-is-everyone-smiling-but-you-helps-readers-achieve-a-fulfilling-life-301963530.html SOURCE Advantage Books

