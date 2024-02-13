[October 23, 2023] New HORTECA Facility Showcases Sollum Technologies' Dynamic Grow Light Solution Tweet

A branch of JEM Farms, HORTECA is a new two-acre research facility dedicated to showcasing the latest green technologies in joint venture with ecoation, including advancements in integrated pest management (IPM) to robotics and AI. The partnership also involves the University of Windsor providing a multitude of research opportunities. On display and lighting their research crops will be Sollum Technologies' fully dynamic LED lighting solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231023912586/en/ The HORTECA R&D facility at JEM Farms will highlight Sollum's smart LED soluion among advanced greenhouse technologies on display (Photo: Business Wire)



Located in Ruthven, Ontario, JEM Farms is a third-generation greenhouse operation specializing in cucumbers and tomatoes. Partner ecoation offers a sophisticated forecasting software allowing growers to simply and accurately track yield and IPM targets.

Valuing the important role that research and new technologies play in the greenhouse industry and sustainable agriculture, the JEM and ecoation teams have joined forces to construct HORTECA ? a North American Horticultural Technology Center and Academy designed to display the latest greenhouse technologies and foster advanced research and development projects. "Across the two acres of HORTECA we hope to demonstrate technology and conduct research that addresses pressing challenges that growers face today and those they may face in the future?like how to effectively grow residue-free produce and manage labor shortages," says Jamie Jr. Mastronardi, General Manager of JEM Farms. "For HORTECA to meet its full potential, we need a lighting solution that is up to the task?one that has the versatility to fulfil the needs of variety of research projects and that can itself demonstrate the latest developments in dynamic LED technology. Sollum's smart solution was the obvious choice for us." Research and development has always been at the core of Sollum Technologies' business strategy and company mission. "Without a firm commitment to conducting new research and developing new technologies, it would not be possible for us to provide the most advanced LED grow light solution on the market today," says Sam Soltaninejad, Chief Horticultural Specialist for Sollum Technologies. "HORTECA presents a unique opportunity for us to work with the best and brightest researchers and innovators to explore new and exciting avenues in sustainable agriculture and green technologies for the benefit of growers across North America and beyond." About Sollum Technologies Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality. Founded in 2015, the company is based in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated. For more information, visit sollum.tech. ©2023 Sollum Technologies. All rights reserved. SUN as a Service, SUNaaS, LED by nature, S.E.A.R.C.H., SF-ONE, SF-MAX, SF-PRO and the Sollum logo are registered or trademarks of Sollum Technologies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231023912586/en/

