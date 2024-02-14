TMCnet News
New GenAI Capabilities Announced at Deltek ProjectCon 2023
Deltek gave attendees a deep dive on its purposeful AI-fueled innovation to help power its customers' project success
HERNDON, Va., Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, unveiled its latest product innovations to a live audience at Deltek ProjectCon. Deltek wrapped up its annual customer conference with resounding success, held October 16-18 in Orlando, Florida. Deltek gathered over 3,400 customers, product experts, employees, sponsors, partners and analysts for the 3-day event.
Taking center stage, Deltek executives and product experts presented attendees with a deeper look into Deltek's capabilities and the benefit of adding elements of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) to its solutions to fuel purposeful capabilities. These advancements are part of Deltek's ongoing commitment to deliver solutions that connect and automate the project lifecycle for customers.
Warren Linscott, Deltek's Chief Product Officer, and Dinakar Hituvalli, Deltek's Chief Technology Officer, shared that over the past 18 months, as GenAI technology has eolved, Deltek has been exploring its capabilities to generate content, inform decisions, and automate action. The company's focus remains on developing smarter project lifecycle imperatives and enabling project-based businesses to be more informed, productive, and profitable.
Deltek is evolving its solutions to leverage GenAI to:
Announcements at Deltek ProjectCon
At the event, Deltek showcased some of the GenAI features that have been released or are coming soon to its solutions, such as:
"Generative AI is a powerful tool that will revolutionize how project-based businesses operate. By harnessing the capabilities of artificial intelligence, we aim to empower our customers with smarter, more data-driven insights and decision-making tools. We are committed to purposeful innovation and incorporating emerging technology for our customers and we're continuously evaluating those trends to make our products easier to use and add features and functionality that help our customers achieve greater business efficiency and productivity," said Linscott.
To learn more about Deltek's GenAI capabilities and other product information, visit Deltek.com.
About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com
