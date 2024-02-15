New MLB Rules Has Led To Massive Sponsorship Uptick of more than $1.5B

TMCnet News
STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SponsorUnited, the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform tracking over 1.1 million sponsorships and endorsements for 250,000 brands, today released its MLB Marketing Partnerships Report 2023 highlighting continued growth, top trends, and new sponsorship formats for the league this year.
Key findings include:
New rules lead to more viewers, attendees, and sponsorship deals
"MLB's strategic rule adjustments have not only reinvigorated the spirit of the game, but they've also bolstered its marketability," said Bob Lynch, founder and CEO of SponsorUnited. "As evident by the impressive surge in sponsorships, brands recognize the newfound energy and widespread appeal of the faser-paced, action-packed games. This transformative approach has positioned MLB as a premier platform for sponsors, uniting past traditions with future opportunities."
Brand deal volume surpasses NFL and NHL
Some of the newest ways brands can partner with the MLB have included the recent rise of dugout digital signage (bought by 67 brands this season, making it the league's most purchased new asset of 2023), jersey patches (18 new deals this season), and sponsoring rounds of the postseason.
Julio Rodriguez leads active endorsements, Ohtani still king on social media
Ohtani is still a force to be reckoned with on social media, however, gaining an astounding 4M followers on social media over the past year, more than the top five MLB teams and the next 11 baseball players combined.
Beer losing its grip on alcohol dominance, reflecting changing consumer tastes
View the full report here.
About SponsorUnited
With over 250,000 brands, 1.1 million deals, and 10 million data points across sports, entertainment, media, and talent, our SaaS database enables brands, rights holders, and agencies to partner more effectively. By delivering real-time trends, on-demand research, and the most comprehensive data available, we connect the entire sponsorship ecosystem and are rewriting the partnership playbook.
SponsorUnited was ranked on the Inc. 5000—the most prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America—in both 2022 and 2023. Visit https://sponsorunited.com/ to learn more and discover exclusive data and insights to make intelligent partnership decisions at speed and scale.
