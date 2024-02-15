TMCnet News
New Bird Electric Bike Models Announced for 2024 Consumer Availability
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeHubb, a leading supplier of electric bikes, and Spring, a strategic retail growth company, announce that they are launching new electric bike models under the Bird Brand, available for purchase beginning in early 2024. The new bikes will feature improvements over the brand's previous models, including a new lightweight frame, a 7-speed Shimano transmission, and a more powerful, longer-lasting battery. Multiple new models will be available, suiting the needs of different riders, with pricing starting at $1299. In compliance with the gold-standard of safety regulations, Bird e-bikes are UL 2859 and UL 2271 certified.
"Bird's newest e-bike models will appeal to a range of riders looking for a fun, safe, and powerful ride, with the reliability of one of the leading micromobility brands in the world," said Greg Appelhof, CEO of TradeHubb. "The Micromobility America conference is the perfect opportunity to announce what Bird has coming for the new year, and the new models are designed to provide riders with the best possible experience."
The new Bird e-bikes will be available for purchase beginning Spring 2024 at Bird Bike dealers nationwide, as well as mass market Big Box retailers to be announced soon.
For more information, visit Tradehubb's website at www.tradehubb.co. A new Bird Bike consumer website with more purchase details is coming soon.
ABOUT TRADEHUB
Tradehubb.co is a micromobility-focused trade platform that connects retailers and suppliers from around the world. We offer a wide range of services, including market research, buyer/supplier matchmaking, and trade logistics. Our goal is to help our retail partners to grow their micromobility category business.
MEDIA CONTACT
