[October 18, 2023] New NextGen Strategic Alliance to Expedite Digital Transformation for Measurable Growth

A Next-Gen Holdings, a global technology company, announced today that it has facilitated a strategic partnership with Resulticks, the award-winning customer engagement solutions innovator, and Couch & Associates, provider of custom marketing cloud solutions tailored for brands throughout North America. The partnership marks another milestone in NextGen's expansion of its North American partner network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018808851/en/ New NextGen strategic alliance with Resulticks and Couch & Associates will provide innovative products and services to the growing number of enterprises investing in digital transformation. (Graphic: Business Wire) "We're absolutely thrilled about this new strategic alliance with Resulticks and Couch & Associates," said Prabhu Ramkumar, co-founder of NextGen. "It comes at a most opportune time to provide innovative products and services to the growing number of enterprises investing in digital transformation. It's the kind of partnership that will create enormous value for both Resulticks and Couch & Associate clients. We expect great things from this collaboration." Redickaa Subrammanian, co-founder and CEO of Resulticks noted, "Couch's years of experience and proven success in marketing technology solutions blends perfectly with Resulticks' industry leading CDP and real-ime orchestration capabilities. The Couch team understands digital transformation and has deep experience in accelerating it in thousands of engagements. Our alliance creates an unbeatable combination for delivering highly personalized, data-driven customer experiences for our clients-the kind that accelerate conversion, build long-time customer relationships, and deliver quantifiable top-line growth."



Mike Couch, Couch & Associates CEO and managing director added, "Over the past 17 years, we've gained a deep understanding of the nuances of implementing sophisticated technology solutions for clients of all sizes from wide-ranging industries. By blending our strategic and technical skills with Resulticks' world-class data capabilities and AI-powered analytics, we can enable our clients to convert data into valuable insights, boost lead generation, acquire new customers, improve customer retention, and attribute ROI to specific actions. " The new partnership will focus primarily on serving the North American marketplace across all industries with particular emphasis on banking, retail, insurance, financial services, CPG, travel and hospitality.

About A Next-Gen Holdings. NextGen is a distributor of Resulticks and a global technology company focused on future-ready solutions that deliver customer engagement innovation. Its ecosystem of next generation cloud, customer engagement and IoT technologies, coupled with forward thinking IT service providers and digital agencies, help visionary brand leaders succeed in digital transformation. As a multi-cloud partner, NextGen enables its partners to embrace omnichannel engagement, achieve faster go-to-market, and stay ahead of the competition. About Resulticks Resulticks is a global leader in real-time audience engagement solutions that deliver top-line growth for brands through connected experiences. Outcomes-focused and enabled by its proprietary cookie-independent identity resolution technology, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true 360o customer engagement. With its AI-powered, audience-centric approach it is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers. Resulticks Solution Inc. is headquartered in New York City. About Couch & Associates Couch & Associations is an independently owned provider of specialized marketing technology solutions. Founded in 2006 and with offices in the United States, Canda, and the United Kingdom, Couch has proven expertise in helping clients succeed with digital transformation, customized sales and marketing plans, sales and marketing technology integrations, business process optimization, marketing automation management, systems implementation and training, and much more. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018808851/en/

