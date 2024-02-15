TMCnet News
New Generative AI Features from Square Give Powerful Technology to All Businesses
Today, Square announced 10 new generative AI features that sellers can use now to automate operations, speed up workflows, and regain time. These tools are directly integrated into Square's powerful business software and provide the company's millions of sellers with an extra set of hands to help them juggle the multifaceted demands that come with running a business.
Square Photo Studio Environments
Earlier in 2023, Square made generative AI a key business priority, with the aim of providing sellers with generative AI-powered tools that enable them to benefit from the time and cost savings promised by this new wave of technology. Today's launch marks a major step toward delivering against that goal, and not only putting real, tangible products into the hands of sellers, but also delivering that value across the Square ecosystem, no matter which product - or combination of products - a seller uses.
Key new generative AI-powered features include:
"As a one-woman small business, any tools that can save me time or money are tremendously helpful," said Carissa Smith, owner of small batch candle store Fuddy Duddy Co. in Merriam, Kansas. "Square's Photo Studio app has helped me on both fronts as I've transitioned to selling online. Insteadof spending hundreds of dollars on props and backdrops, and hours of time staging my inventory, I was able to use the app's new AI environments to quickly bring my catalog to life with backgrounds that fit the themes of my various products."
More new Square tools help sellers with content creation, providing them AI-generated content for their public sites, item descriptions, and marketing content:
Whether setting up a business from scratch or switching over to Square, AI-enabled tools focused on onboarding & set-up help sellers get their accounts and catalogs activated in a way that gives them time back and lowers the barrier to entry:
With a focus on operational efficiency, these new features give sellers powerful tools to increase productivity and optimize their workflows, so they can focus on making more sales:
"Square is uniquely positioned to be the technology partner that enables the most seamless, intuitive applications of AI. Our goal is to help businesses of all sizes scale their operations and take advantage of these new innovations," said Saumil Mehta, Head of Point of Sale and Omnichannel at Square. "We've long been differentiated by the depth and breadth of our integrated ecosystem, and bringing generative AI into our products continues to put Square and its sellers at the forefront of technology."
Today's newly launched features join longstanding AI-powered solutions including Square Messages, which now sees about 450,000 messages per month generated with AI. All features announced today are currently available to sellers, with some accessed through Square's beta program. Learn more about Square's generative AI integrations at squareup.com/ai-for-businesses, and about Square's full technology ecosystem at squareup.com.
About Square
Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more - all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.
