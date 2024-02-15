TMCnet News
|
New GetYourGuide Survey Finds a Staggering 92% of Americans Would Rather Receive Experiences Over Physical Gifts this Holiday Season, Reinforcing the Increasing Desire To Create Lasting Memories With Loved Ones
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, a staggering majority of Americans (92%) are hoping for gifted experiences over physical gifts compared to last year (77%)3, according to new data from leading travel booking platform GetYourGuide. Now, loved ones are wishing for unforgettable experiences that create lasting memories — with 61% of women preferring experiences to physical gifts, compared to a still notable 51% of men.
"With the holiday season upon us, along with the familiar rush to shop for gifts, our data is showing more and more people are choosing to share an unforgettable experience and create meaningful memories with their loved ones, instead of giving a physical gift," said Madison Pietrowski, Director of Brand US at GetYourGuide. "To capitalize on the increasing interest in unique travel experiences, we launched Originals by GetYourGuide earlier this spring. This collection offers travelers a curated collection of unique experiences, some of which are exclusive to the brand, guaranteeing that their trips are the most memorable yet."
This is the third year GetYourGuide surveyed U.S. consumers about their holiday shopping and travel plans, unearthing noteworthy trends. Americans' desire to give and receive experiences as gifts has seen remarkable growth, surging from 62% in 2021 to an astonishing 92% in 2023. The latest survey dug even deeper to uncover top categories for travel experiences, what motivates people to travel or where they get their inspiration, and what they consider the most important factors for unforgettable experiences.
'Tis the season of shopping
While price (56%) remains Americans' top concern when gift shopping, it is a 7-point drop from last year when 63% said the same. Likewise, concern over inflation fell 9 points, from 41% in 2022 to 32% in 2023. Instead, this year is seeing more than a third concerned about shipping delays (37%) with nearly as many stressing over out-of-stock items (32%). Concerns over return policy (24%) rose 4 points over 2022 (20%). For those who may be concerned about shipping delays or items being out of stock, GetYourGuide gift cards are a great way to give a memorable gift, and offer flexibility with over 60,000 experiences to choose from across the globe. Plus, GetYourGuide experiences allow for free cancellation up to 24 hours before the activity starts to receive a full refund.
Thinking outside the gift box
Giving and receiving an experience is on the rise, which coincids with an increase in bookings data on GetYourGuide – the brand has seen a 63% increase in bookings in 2023 compared to last year. For a quarter (25%) the best holiday gift they've received was an experience. This narrowly outranks jewelry (24%, including 29% of women) but blows away third-place contender clothing (17%).
Another busy travel season
While more than 2 in 5 of those who have booked their holiday travel (44%) did so in the last 1-2 months, another 28% did so 3-plus months ago — that's June or earlier. But, not everybody is booking early, and it might be because family time requires less planning than a vacation to an exciting new destination. Among those traveling this holiday season, nearly 2 in 3 of those visiting family or friends (63%) have not booked their holiday travel, nearly one and a half times those who are traveling for pleasure (44%) who have not done so.
Among those planning to travel domestically, warmer destinations including Florida (17%) and California (12%) are top spots to travel to this winter, while chillier New York rounds the top 3 (11%). For international travel, it's less about hot weather than it is about hot romance: France is the top international spot to visit for winter travel (13%), among those traveling internationally, followed by Mexico (10%), and rounding out the top 3 is our neighbor to the north, Canada (10%).
Inspiration may come from anywhere, especially TV and films
Pop culture inspiration is also on the rise, with more than 4 in 5 (81%) citing it as their reason to travel, including 33% who saw the local cuisine featured in a show or article. In fact, food tops the type of experience Americans are looking for, with more than half (56%) choosing this as the category they would book for vacation.
Meanwhile, 25% have been inspired to visit a location after it went viral or trended on social media — including 31% of those under 40. Another 22% have been influenced by a celebrity or influencer showcase to pick a location, including 32% of Millennials and 26% of men.
For more inspiration, travelers can find a variety of unforgettable experiences to choose from during the holidays and beyond, including the latest Originals by GetYourGuide experiences on www.getyourguide.com.
Listed below are GetYourGuide's top gifting picks this holiday season:
About the Survey
About GetYourGuide
Today, GetYourGuide offers more than 75,000 activities from over 16,000 experience creators. Since launch, travelers from over 150 countries have booked more than 80 million tours, activities and attraction tickets through GetYourGuide.
Powered by a global team of more than 700 travel and tech experts, the company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and has 17 local offices around the world (including in the UK and USA).
Press Contact: [email protected]
1 GetYourGuide commissioned an online survey by?Wakefield Research between Sept. 5 and Sept. 10, 2023 among 1,000 nationally representative Americans aged 16-56.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-getyourguide-survey-finds-a-staggering-92-of-americans-would-rather-receive-experiences-over-physical-gifts-this-holiday-season-reinforcing-the-increasing-desire-to-create-lasting-memories-with-loved-ones-301960114.html
SOURCE GetYourGuide
02/03/2010
12/03/2008
11/24/2010
Immersive Business: A Next-Generation Solution for Commerce
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 1:00-1:45pm
BSteeping Success: Bringing Brands into the Metaverse - A Tealet Journey
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 12:00-12:30pm
Conference Luncheon
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 11:45-12:30pm