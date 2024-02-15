[October 18, 2023] New Kodak Moments Photo Printing Software Unlocks 60 New Features to Help Retailers Accelerate Growth Tweet

Kodak Moments has released a new version of its photo printing software, enabling retailers to offer consumers an expanded set of premium products and grow revenue. Kodak Moments Retail Software version 23.2 delivers 60 new features and upgrades designed to keep retailers on the leading edge of innovation, while making it easier for store clerks to manage and fulfill print orders. The new software is compatible with a wide range of photo printing solutions including Kodak Moments Kiosks, Kodak Moments Self-Service Print Stations, and the Kodak Moments Adaptive Picture Exchange (APEX) dry lab solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011254122/en/ With Kodak Moments Retail Software v23.2, retailers can offer several new premium-quality products for same-day delivery including Photo Mugs, Custom Cover Journals, and Coin Banks. Consumers can easily connect, create, order, and print from their phones. (Photo: Kodak Moments) "Our software is the engine that drives our award-winning photo printing solutions and delivers value to retailers," said Steve Turberg, Director of Current Retail Solutions for Kodak Moments. "Hundreds of thousands of consumers use Kdak Moments touchpoints each day. We're committed to keeping our retail partners up to date and ahead of the curve by constantly innovating and finding new ways to improve our software. This is one of the best ways to help retailers grow revenue, meet consumer demand, and deliver a superior experience."



Kodak Moments Retail Software v23.2 is a feature-rich program that prioritizes ease of use and seamless deployment for retail managers and store clerks. Kodak Moments developers streamlined the system to enhance performance and made other improvements to ensure reliability in the field. The new software gives retailers greater control over order fulfillment and allows store clerks to modify a print order on the APEX dry lab solution. When a clerk can re-prioritize an order quickly, especially if a consumer is waiting, it's a win-win for everyone involved. Feedback from retailers on this feature enhancement has been overwhelmingly positive.

Kodak Moments Retail Software v23.2 also offers a power-saving feature that allows retailers to save energy. Thermal printers can now go into "sleep mode" when not in use. This capability is available on Kodak Moments Kiosks, Self-Service Print Stations, and APEX dry lab systems. New photo products available for in-store creation and same-day fulfillment With the new software from Kodak Moments, retailers can offer several new premium-quality photo products for same-day delivery. Consumers can design and purchase these personalized products by creating online and printing in store or ordering directly from a Kodak Moments Kiosk or Self-Service Print Station. Store clerks can also print the expanded line of products using the APEX dry lab solution. The Kodak Moments Custom Cover Journal is a personalized notebook that features the consumer's favorite photos plus a logo, design, or custom text on a hard cover. It has 100 lined pages that lay flat, which makes it easy to write in. Retailers now have access to an expanded drinkware module, which gives consumers more Photo Mug colors to choose from. The popular drinkware products are now available in white and four two-tone color options: white with black, pink, red, or blue. The Coin Bank can be customized with designs that feature consumers' favorite photos and text. This product is in limited distribution and will be fully rolled out later this year. A new Direct Transfer feature streamlines photo uploads in-store to make it easier for consumers to connect their phones to kiosks. Now consumers can access the photos they wish to print from their mobile device in three easy-to-understand steps. Unlike traditional tethering, Direct Transfer allows users to quickly print photos stored in Google, Apple and other cloud-based repositories and is the preferred way to connect. "Our latest version of Kodak Moments Retail Software gives consumers the tools and technology they need to turn their special moments into premium quality photo products," said Turberg. "We continue to make it easy for consumers to connect, create, order, and print from their phones. And by enabling same-day service, we are helping retailers deepen relationships with their customers for long-term success." Additional features are available in version 23.2 as Kodak Moments and retailers prepare for the holiday season. ABOUT KODAK MOMENTS Kodak Moments is a leading global provider of photo products and services to retailers, consumers, and entertainment properties. We inspire consumers to bring their memories to life-delivering innovative, high-quality photo products and experiences they find truly meaningful. Powered by over 100,000 consumer touchpoints across 30 countries globally, it's our mission to be the brand consumers choose to celebrate and preserve life's memories, from the big events to the everyday moments that matter. © 2023 Kodak Moments Division, Kodak Alaris Inc.

The Kodak trademark and trade dress are used under license from Eastman Kodak Company. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231011254122/en/

