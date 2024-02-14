[October 17, 2023] New Cognigy Guide Demystifies How Generative AI Will Transform Customer Service Tweet

Delivering the best possible customer experience (CX) is critical to an organizations' future ability to survive. But, while the high-level benefits are clear, the large majority of global contact centers lag behind in adoption of customer service automation technologies - including Generative AI, or Large Language Models (LLMs) - that will drive them forward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017573888/en/ Cognigy's new eBook "Generative AI for Contact Centers" details how to achieve next-gen customer interactions using Generative AI. The eBook provides concrete use cases and explanations - and defines how Contact Center roles and responsibilities will change. (Graphic: Business Wire) In support of its ongoing charter to empower enterprises with effortless and hyper-personalized customer service, Conversational AI leader Cognigy today announced the release of a new eBook, titled, "Generative AI for Contact Centers." The eBook is focused on empowering businesses to provide unparalleled service experiences - by making AI easy and accessible. "The conversational capability of the AI Agents that are created when Generative and Conversational AI are coupled seems like magic," said Philipp Heltewig, co-founder and CEO at Cognigy. "The combination of these two technologies creates conversational experiences that go way beyond anything we've seen before, resulting in conversations between humans and AI that are completely natural." For contact centers considering the move to AI, Cognigy advises that the combination of Generative AI wth traditional Conversational AI can deliver value that extends far beyond what each component can deliver alone. While Generative AI's groundbreaking ability to generate natural, contextual, and personalized responses is undisputed - it is not designed (or ready for) standalone use. Instead, it is a powerful addition to an existing customer service solution. The eBook highlights the strengths and weaknesses of both AI technologies - and outlines the benefits of using them together in a contact center or customer experience initiative.



"Our goal with this eBook is to demystify the magic of AI and help our customers understand how they can apply this technology today, highlighting not just the magic, but also the associated risks, especially in an enterprise environment," noted Heltewig. Cognigy's new educational eBook dives into the business impact that Generative AI will have on a variety of roles within a customer service team, including:

Front-line Contact Center Agents

Conversation Designers/Bot Designers

Heads of Conversational AI

Digital Assistants

Contact Center Managers Cognigy's eBook also gives insights into: Knowledge AI - The need for conversational agents that can communicate at near human levels but can also access up-to-date and accurate information. Focus is placed on the role Knowledge AI - a combination of NLU, vector search and LLMs - plays in making this 'holy grail' of customer service a reality.

The need for conversational agents that can communicate at near human levels but can also access up-to-date and accurate information. Focus is placed on the role Knowledge AI - a combination of NLU, vector search and LLMs - plays in making this 'holy grail' of customer service a reality. AI Agents - Generative AI's ability to enhance Conversational AI and enable chatbots to handle more complex and nuanced interactions. For example, AI Agents powered by Generative AI can understand the meaning behind customer inquiries and generate responses that are tailored to the customer's specific needs and preferences.

Generative AI's ability to enhance Conversational AI and enable chatbots to handle more complex and nuanced interactions. For example, AI Agents powered by Generative AI can understand the meaning behind customer inquiries and generate responses that are tailored to the customer's specific needs and preferences. Predictions and Costs - The most likely near-future developments and outcomes in the field of Generative AI, and how these developments may affect the customer experience. The accelerated democratization of truly powerful AI and the impact this will have on costs and accessibility is discussed. Cognigy's eBook - Access and Availability The new 'Generative AI for Contact Centers' eBook is available now and can be downloaded from the company website at https://www.cognigy.com/gen-ai-ebook. Pick up a copy of the eBook from Cognigy at the following conferences: ICMI Contact Center Expo in Orlando October 17-19, Gartner IT Symposium in Orlando Oct 16-19 or Barcelona November 6-10. About Cognigy Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy's AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Learn more at www.cognigy.com. Follow the company on Twitter @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017573888/en/

