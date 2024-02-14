[October 17, 2023] New sophisticated lab anchors Seneca Centre for Innovation in Life Sciences Tweet

State-of-the-art facility for industry-focused applied research TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - A dedicated hub for industry-focused applied research in biotechnology, cosmetic science formulations and life sciences diagnostics is now open at Seneca Polytechnic. Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, joined Seneca officials on Monday to officially open the new home of the Seneca Centre for Innovation in Life Sciences (SCILS). Located at Seneca@York Campus, SCILS is a 279 sq. m. (3,000 sq. ft.) laboratory that will increase the capacity of Seneca and applied research industry partners to develop and test new products in controlled operating environments. Its features include a BSL-2 containment room, a specialized room for the storage of controlled substances and a GMP-certifiable clean room – all of which allow Seneca to better serve the research needs of small and medium-sized enterprises in the Greater Toronto Area. All applied research projects conducted at SCILS will be overseen by the expert faculty of Seneca's School of Biological Sciences & Applied Chemistry.



Hundreds of Seneca students and recent graduates will directly benefit from the new facility through opportunities for experiential learning and direct employment. Funding for the facility included $2 million from the College and Community Innovation program managed by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, $1 million from the Canada Foundation for Innovation and College Industry Innovation fund, $1 million from the Ontario Research Fund, and $5.4 million from industry research partners and institutional investments.

Quotes: "This new, dedicated space for the Seneca Centre for Innovation in Life Sciences will enable us to provide more applied research opportunities than ever before for our students, faculty and life sciences enterprises in the Greater Toronto Area. We are grateful to the federal and provincial governments and our industry partners for supporting our vision of an innovative centre that enhances our connection with the regional innovation ecosystem." — David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic "I would like to congratulate Seneca College on the grand opening of its new Centre for Innovation in Life Sciences. The Ontario government is proud to support the construction of this impressive facility, as it is an important investment in the college's future that will benefit postsecondary students, local businesses and our province's economy. Through this new facility, Seneca College students will have access to more experiential learning opportunities that will equip them with the skills and expertise they need for future jobs in the fields of biological science, applied chemistry and cosmetic science." — The Honourable Jill Dunlop, Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities "The CCI program is a key vehicle to support world-class applied research centres in Canada, such as the Seneca Centre for Innovation in Life Sciences. On behalf of the tri-agencies, we are proud to provide funding for this state-of-the-art facility that offers a solid foundation for Seneca Polytechnic to foster research collaborations with community partners, strengthen their local economy, and provide valuable training experiences to students. We wish success to Seneca Polytechnic on the launch of the new Seneca Centre for Innovation in Life Sciences." —Prof. Alejandro Adem, FRSC, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada About Seneca Polytechnic: Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: that's Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca SOURCE Seneca Polytechnic

