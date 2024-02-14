[October 17, 2023] New Business Intelligence Solution Gives Financial Institutions Automated, Direct Access to Structured MeridianLink Origination Data Tweet

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced the availability of MeridianLink® Data Connect. The offering enables financial institutions (FIs) to integrate their MeridianLink® Consumer and MeridianLink® Opening data directly into their data warehouse. This allows for more insightful reporting for FIs, combined with the ability to develop more complete key performance indicators that would otherwise be limited to single data sources. "In today's consumer-centric market, harnessing insights from diverse data sources and seamlessly accessing essential knowledge in one central hub empowers financial institutions to accelerate growth," said Devesh Khare, chief product officer at MeridianLink. "By integrating Data Connect with MeridianLink® Insight, institutions can gain rapid, comprehensive data analysis and a unified view across all platforms, enabling profound and holistic insights to drive the business forward." Financial institutions can fulfill modern data warehousing and analytics needs through secure, daily, automated transfers of MeridianLink origination data into their data warehouse, removing the need for manual or batch uploads. "We needed a solution to consolidate our reporting, combining our internal analysis of core data with origination insights. It was a challeng to find an efficient way to achieve this," said Harold Singleton, information and system support manager at Credit Human Federal Credit Union. "MeridianLink Data Connect's approach makes it possible for us to seamlessly integrate MeridianLink Consumer and Opening data into our data warehouse. The opportunity to simplify our processes and save time will help us make better-informed decisions to enhance our member service."



The simple, streamlined transfer of structured data such as credit information, time series, queues, configuration tables, and so much more into one centralized location allows institutions to quickly identify and address areas for improvement. "Compared to the many other external cloud-based data sources we pull from, the MeridianLink Data Connect solution is a step above," said Richard Kaznicki, data development and operations lead with Global Credit Union in Alaska. "We can now easily pull down structured relational data that saves both development and analytics teams countless hours. This time saved enables us to focus on what matters most, our members."

Click here to learn more about MeridianLink Data Connect. ABOUT MERIDIANLINK MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle. MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017256458/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]