New Clinical Trial Industry Survey Reveals Increased Burdens on Sites
Nearly 60% of site respondents say study volume is higher and more than half (55%) cite technology as the biggest challenge among all study startup activities
Two-thirds (67%) indicate setup and training on trial sponsor technology are more burdensome now versus five years ago
COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the market leader in regulatory review solutions and clinical research technology for sites and sponsors, today revealed findings from its 2023 Study Activation Survey indicating increases in site burden since 2018. Nearly 60% of sites say their study volume is higher plus they are managing more sponsor-provided technology, which was rated a higher burden than contracting and budgeting. More than half of site respondents use electronic data capture (EDC), interactive voice response (IVR), and safety letter distribution systems. Between 33-50% of sites are also using electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO) or electronic clinical outcomes assessment (eCOA), learning management, document exchange, and site payment systems in more than three-quarters of studies.
Despite advances in clinical trial systems, sites are raising concerns over the realities of technology's impact on their day-to-day workflows. Site respondents overwhelmingly find sponsor technology setup and training the most burdensome activity of study startup. Over half of sites (55%) report setup and training on sponsor technology to be extremely or very burdensome, and 67% say it's worse than just five years ago. With increased use of technologies comes a commensurate increase in logins for site staff – in fact, nearly 70% of respondents report having six or more logins per study. To address this complexity, 81% say using their own site credentials would be valuable to access all the various systems.
"Technology that has been layered into sites' workflows has often increased challenges in lieu of minimizing the daily burden of clinical trial execution," said Kari L. Delahunty, Chief Operating Officer at Alliance for Multispecialty Research, a site network with 28 locations. "Leveraging the relationship between sites and industry, we have an opportunity to connect and optimize technology and process allowing us to streamline the clinical trial process, provide better delivery consistency, and increase quality. Collaborating to reduce variability and increase predictability in the conduct of clinical trials supports our goal of improving health for patients worldwide."
Additional key findings include the followng:
"Sites are increasingly saddled with complex technologies and duplicative, administrative tasks. We need to come together as an industry and support both sites and sponsors with technology that works for each stakeholder respectively and helps improve clinical research – not hinder it," said Gadi Saarony, CEO of Advarra. "Advarra uniquely knows and understands the needs of sponsors, CROs, sites, and participants and is committed to driving industrywide stakeholder collaboration and to be the pioneer in connecting the clinical research ecosystem."
