New York State's Largest Employer, Northwell Health, Partners With Gympass to Raise the Standard of Wellbeing for its Employees
Northwell Health provides its staff with subscriptions to Gympass' extensive network of more than 50,000 wellness partners to improve their wellbeing
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwell Health, New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, is partnering with Gympass, the most loved corporate wellness platform, to set a new standard for employee wellbeing.
Northwell Health's staff has access to Gympass' diverse network of wellness resources meant to help employees move, eat, sleep, think, feel, and live better. This includes not only access to top-tier gyms and fitness studios like Life Time, Orangetheory, and SoulCycle, but also access to digital apps like MyFitnessPal, Strava, and Headspace, all of which contribute to a holistic approach to wellbeing. With a workforce of more than 85,000 employees, this collaboration showcases how Northwell Health continues to prioritize and support its employees' wellness.
"At Northwell Health, we know that if we positively impact the life of one person, it impacts a household and community, and that all starts with our workforce," said Maxine Carrington, Chief People Officer at Northwell Health. "Gympass is one of the best decisions we've made to give our team access to wellbeing options that are convenient, affordable and improves their overall quality of life."
"We are thrilled to partner with New York's largest healthcare provider, Northwell Health, to establish a new benchmark for employee wellbeing. This collaboration underscores Northwell Health's commitment to prioritizing the physical and emotional health of its employees, who not only contribute to the organization's success but also play a crucial role in caring for our communities," said Cesar Carvalho, founder and CEO of Gympass. "We believe employee wellbeing is the heart of a thriving workforce and we take pride in supporting Northwell Health on this journey, where the wellbeing of each employee has an impact both within the organization and in the communities they serve."
Companies that support their employees by ensuring they have the right resources to prioritize their wellbeing have happier, more engaged and productive workforces. Research from Gympass' State of Work-Life Wellness report revealed that four out of five employees consider their wellbeing at work to be just as important as compensation.
Gympass removes barriers and enables people to engage in wellness activities, leading to positive behavioral shifts. 60% of Gympass users did not have a gym membership before joining Gympass. Since launching with Gympass, the Northwell workforce has already been able to make their wellbeing a priority and dedicate more time to personal wellness activities. On average, Northwell employee activity grows by 11% in gym attendance and 8% in wellness app usage every month.
"Getting access to Gympass's suite of wellness resources has changed my life," said Carol Battaglia, AVP of Benefit Operations at Northwell Health. "Whether I want to get a workout in, focus on mental health exercises, improve my sleep or track my nutrition, I'm able to do it all through Gympass."
Gympass research revealed that employees who engage in physical activity at least five times a month resulted in a 35% decrease in company healthcare costs. According to Gympass' Return on Wellbeing Study, 85% of C-level execs say they view their programs as a cost-savings measure. By prioritizing the holistic wellbeing of its employees with Gympass, Northwell is fostering a healthier and happier workforce, and in turn can see better productivity, higher retention, and lower healthcare costs.
To learn more about Northwell Health, visit www.northwell.edu and to learn more about Gympass and its latest offerings, visit www.gympass.com.
