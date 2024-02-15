TMCnet News
New AAAIM Study: AAPI-owned funds significantly underrepresented in US AUM despite outperformance
The Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM) today released a study of AAPI-owned funds with a spotlight on assets under management (AUM) and performance. The study found substantial AAPI underrepresentation at the ownership level - only 2.4% of firms, 1.8% of funds, and .3% of AUM in the US are AAPI-owned. When looking at AAPI women in particular, .01% of US AUM is managed by AAPI women.
As several AAAIM studies have found, AAPIs' experience in the asset management industry is incongruent with perception that AAPIs are overrepresented in asset management. One consequence of this misperception is that AAPIs are categorized as a 'majority demographic' - and as such are denied access or overlooked as candidates for advancement programs. In 2020, AAAIM initiated a series of research studies in partnership with Bella Private Markets under the leadership of Professor Josh Lerner of the Harvard Business School to analyze AAPI representation in the asset management industry.
Specifically, this year's study exposed:
The study encourages the inclusion of AAPIs in the Emerging Manager programs that Institutional investors, endowments, foundations and corporate LPs are implementing to support diverse managers. AAAIM also encourages the inclusion of AAPIs in early-career programs for emerging leaders in the asset management community.
To read the complete study, please visit www.aaaim.org.
About AAAIM
The Association of Asian American Investment Managers is a national non-profit organization dedicated to increasing diversity and inclusion in the investment management industry and serving as a powerful voice for the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Our goal is to elevate underrepresented groups through education, networking, and empowerment.
