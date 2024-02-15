[October 16, 2023] New Federal Investment to Support Planting Over 122,000 Trees in the Halton Region, Contributing to 2 Billion Trees Commitment Tweet

HALTON REGION, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Forests and trees capture and store carbon, making them an effective natural climate solution. Trees also clean the air that we breathe, improve water quality, enhance biodiversity and improve human wellbeing. Planting two billion trees over a decade is a vital part of Canada's climate plan, and the Government of Canada is continuing to work with provinces, territories, non-governmental organizations, local communities and Indigenous Peoples. Today, Adam van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton, on the behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, along with the Halton Region Conservation Authority (HRCA) and Trees for Halton Hills, announced a joint investment of more than $1.6 million for two projects that will see more than 122,345 trees planted across Halton Region. Over the course of two years, the HRCA and Trees for Halton Hills will work to increase the urban tree canopy across the region. The HRCA will plant 120,020 trees across the region watershed, including conservation and park lands, municipal lands and private lands. The planting will support restoration efforts in aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, including urban creeks and wetlands, retired farmland and forested areas. Trees for Halton Hills will plant 2,145 trees, undertake four community planting events and work with partners from school boards, municipalities and local businesses to plant caliper trees — older trees with trunks at least four cm in diameter — in outdoor learning classrooms. The Government of Canada's 2 Billion Trees program is helping to clean the air, keep neighbourhoods cool in the summer, create jobs and fight climate change while protecting nature. Since the program was launched in 2021, Canada has planted over 100 million trees, exceeding program expectations. This means that the 2BT program is on track toward its ultimate goal — planting 2 billion trees over 10 years. Quotes "Trees are essential to our lives — they capture carbon, improve air quality and support wildlife — and they are important allies in our fight against climate change. That's why Canada has committed to planting two billion trees. Through this investment with the Halton Region Conservation Authority (HRCA) and Trees for Halton Hills, we are showing how collaborative work can permanently expand forest cover by ensuring that the right tree is planted at the right place at the right time." The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources "Planting a single tree is an act of hope, but together we can create a forest of change. By committing to plant two billion trees, Canada is committing to combat climate change, improve air quality and support wildlife. Over 120,000 of the two billion trees will be here in Haltn. This investment with Halton Region Conservation Authority (HRCA) and Trees for Halton Hills shows how when we work together, we embark on a mission to nurture the earth with cleaner air and a sustainable future."



The Honourable Karina Gould

Member of Parliament for Burlington and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons "Canada's 2 Billion Trees program will strongly support conservation efforts in Milton. In planting over 120,000 new trees across Halton Region, we can combat climate change through carbon capture and shield against biodiversity loss. Through partnerships with the HRCA and Trees for Halton Hills, we are pavingthe way for a future where sustainability thrives."

Adam van Koeverden

Member of Parliament for Milton "The planting of more than 122,345 trees is an exciting investment in the Halton region that will positively benefit our local ecosystems and communities. Just one tree can absorb around 22 pounds of carbon dioxide per year! Many of us are becoming increasingly aware of how climate change is drastically changing the world, and steps like these will help clean our air, help make our neighbourhoods resilient to heatwaves and create jobs. Restoring and conserving our natural environment is important to me, and I am excited how this initiative plants trees and involves community partners, Indigenous communities and youth to keep our region green for future generations." Pam Damoff

Member of Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (consular services) "Trees are essential to the health of our watershed and to our ability — as community and government partners — to effectively fight the climate crisis. By working together and leveraging the Government of Canada's generous and ongoing support, we are on track to plant over 120,000 trees to significantly improve forest health and climate resilience in one of Canada's fastest-growing regions. We are grateful for this renewed investment in our work and for the federal government's continued commitment to supporting community well-being and enhancing biodiversity through the 2 Billion Trees program." Hassaan Basit

President and CEO, Conservation Halton "With the help of our 2 Billion Trees Capacity Building Grant, Trees for Halton Hills, our volunteer-run organization has hired a part-time coordinator, enabling us to plant 2000 native trees, each of which is already pulling CO 2 from the air and sequestering the carbon. We have engaged school children, local businesses, service clubs, community volunteers, seniors and the Credit Valley Conservation Authority to plant on a former landfill, school playgrounds, a busy commercial corridor, community parkland and ravines. "Through our 65,000 Tree Challenge, we are encouraging our community to join us and help plant one tree for every citizen of Halton Hills and to record these trees on our interactive website. We currently have 6,000 trees planted. We thank the 2 Billion Tree program for its support." Don Trant

Trees for Halton Hills Quick Facts On August 2, 2023 , Minister Wilkinson announced that Canada has supported the planting of over 110 million trees since the program was launched in 2021 — exceeding the goal of planting approximately 90 million trees during the first two years of the program and putting us on track to achieve the commitment to plant two billion trees.

, Minister Wilkinson that has supported the planting of over 110 million trees since the program was launched in 2021 — exceeding the goal of planting approximately 90 million trees during the first two years of the program and putting us on track to achieve the commitment to plant two billion trees. Since 2021, the 2BT program has supported 179 tree-planting and capacity-building projects from coast to coast to coast. Ninety percent of these projects planted more than two types of trees, and one in five projects were Indigenous-led. Over 220 different species were planted at more than 2,900 sites across Canada .

. Planting two billion trees over 10 years is a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort. The planting of trees and of millions of new seedlings by the provinces and territories under the Low Carbon Economy Fund is captured in this effort. Related Information

