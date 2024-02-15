[October 12, 2023] New York Life Hires Industry Veteran Don Vu as Chief Data and Analytics Officer Tweet

New York Life today announced the hiring of industry veteran Don Vu as senior vice president and chief data and analytics officer. Mr. Vu will lead a newly formed artificial intelligence (AI) and data team with responsibility for AI, data, and insights capabilities and aligning data architecture with business architecture in support of the company's business strategy and objectives. Mr. Vu will report to Alex Cook, senior vice president and head of Strategic Capabilities. "Considering Don's impressive experience and track record of success, we are delighted to welcome him to the team at this exciting point in our innovation journey," said Cook. "We look forward to the role Don will play in furthering our digitization efforts and leveraging AI to provide industry-leading experiences for our customers, agents, advisors, and employees." Mr. Vu joins New York Life from Northwestern Mutual where he served as chief data officer since early 2020. In leading the company's data and analytics function, he drove organizational transformation and enterprise data and AI strategy across the company. He led a consolidated team across various disciplines, including data product and strategy; data science, AI, and analytics; data engineering; and data governance. He also served on the executive steering committee of the company's Data Science Institute. Previously, Mr. Vu served as vice president of data and analytics at WeWork, where he led its central data and analytics organization. He also spent 13 years at Major League Baseball (MLB), where he led its consolidated analytics organization as vice president of data and analytics. While at MLB, Mr. Vu led data and advanced analytics efforts at BAMTech, a streaming media technology spin-off of MLB Advanced Media. Mr. Vu received a B.S. in Information Systems and Commerce from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce. He currently serves on the advisory board for McIntire's Business Analytics program. ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2







1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/5/2023. For methodology, please see https://fortune.com/franchise-list-page/fortune-500-methodology-2023/. 2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/18/2022: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).

