New Meta Entertainment Partners with the Ruderman Family Foundation to Support Mental Health in Gaming

Ruderman Family Foundation To Collaborate With New Meta Entertainment's Dignitas and Raidiant Brands Through Digital Activations And In Person At TwitchCon Las Vegas Las Vegas TwitchCon Panel to Feature World-Renowned Gaming Talent Including Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), the parent company of esports organization Dignitas and women's gaming broadcast production platform Raidiant, has today announced a new partnership with the Ruderman Family Foundation, an internationally recognized organization that works to end the stigma associated with mental health. As the Official Mental Health Partner of NME, the Foundation is partnering with and providing a grant to New Meta Entertainment's Dignitas to enhance an inclusive and supportive environment for gaming fans and esports professionals everywhere. Through this partnership, NME and the Ruderman Family Foundation will collaborate on a series of fan-focused digital activations utilizing top Dignitas talent including Fortnite World Champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, Fortnite Steamer Shaun "AussieAntics" Cochrane, and more. The Foundation will work with Raidiant executives to collaborate on programming within an upcoming Raidiant Challengers Circuit tournament. The 2023 partnership will be highlighted at TwitchCon Las Vegas on October 21st through a panel with leading NME and outside talents such as Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido, and Joey "Keeoh" Winkler. The panel will cover a range of topics centered around mental health and gaming. In addition, New Meta Entertainment and the Foundation will create an event space at TwitchCon where talent and fans can connect with mental health resources. Additional information on the TwitchCon activation will follow. "We are thrilled to welcome the Ruderman Family Foundation to NME as our Official Mental Health Partner, reinforcing our commitment to the gaming community," said Michael Prindiville, CEO of NME. "The Ruderman Family Foundation's ongoing dedication to providing essential mental health resources is truly impressive, and we look forward to mutually providing that impact to the gaming community." The new partnership sees the Ruderman Family Foundation expand its extensive work within the mental health space, now into gaming. Over the years, the Foundation has become synonymous for its work to end the stigma associated with mental health across a myriad of different sectors, including education, sports and entertainmnt. In education, the Foundation identifies gaps in mental health resources and programs within the high school and higher education communities, and it organizes other local and national programming and initiatives that raise greater awareness around the stigma. In the world of sports, the Foundation partners with Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox on high-profile public statements emphasizing the need to end the stigma as well as on the annual IMPACT Awards, which support New England-based organizations that improve mental health outcomes in their community. While in the entertainment space, the Foundation has worked alongside the likes of actor and recording artist Selena Gomez and Academy Award-nominated actor Taraji Henson to normalize the conversation around mental health.



"Despite the severity of today's mental health crisis, far too many Americans sorely lack access to essential mental health resources and services," said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation. "Whether it be by ensuring that gaming fans have the mental health support that they need, or by promoting an inclusive and supportive environment for those fans, this new partnership is poised to make a tremendous impact by leveraging the immense popularity of gaming to meet people experiencing mental health challenges where they are." To stay updated on the collaboration between NME and the Ruderman Family Foundation, visit rudermanfoundation.org .

And for more information on the TwitchCon panel, visit https://www.twitchcon.com/en/las-vegas-2023/schedule/ . ABOUT THE RUDERMAN FAMILY FOUNDATION

The Ruderman Family Foundation is an internationally recognized organization that works to end the stigma associated with mental health. The Foundation does this by identifying gaps in mental health resources and programs within the high school and higher education communities as well as by organizing other local and national programming and initiatives that raise greater awareness around the stigma. The Ruderman Family Foundation believes that inclusion and understanding of all people is essential to a fair and flourishing community and imposes these values within its leadership and funding. For more information, please visit www.rudermanfoundation.org ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields teams in three of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic platform to empower women in gaming through resources and events. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers. Media Contact: Jen Franklin

+1 (415) 235-0678

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-meta-entertainment-partners-with-the-ruderman-family-foundation-to-support-mental-health-in-gaming-301954435.html SOURCE New Meta Entertainment

