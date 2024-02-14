[October 11, 2023] New Website Design Unveiled by MarketVector Providing Enhanced Financial Insights Tweet

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is excited to announce the launch of our new website design and functionality. This significant update reflects our unwavering commitment to deliver the best possible user experience, and to providing our clients with a dynamic platform for accessing crucial financial data and insights. The revamped website, accessible at www.marketvector.com, boasts a sleek and modern design, making it easier than ever for our clients to navigate and access the wealth of financial information we deliver. Our overarching goal with this redesign is to provide a user-friendly interface that caters to the diverse needs of both existing and prospective clients. "Our new website design is a reflection of our dedication to srving our client's needs effectively," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "We are confident that the enhanced user experience, combined with the wealth of financial research and insights we provide, will empower our clients to make better-informed financial decisions and to thrive in today's dynamic markets."



We invite our valued clients, as well as those exploring our services for the first time, to visit our new website and experience it for themselves. Your feedback is invaluable to us as we continue to refine and improve our offerings. About MarketVector Indexes - www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to partner with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets worldwide, with approximately USD 28 billion in assets under management.

