New Cyber Threat Intelligence Report from CRITICALSTART® Highlights Prominent Threats and Emerging Cybersecurity Trends with Implications Spanning Multiple Industries
Research uncovers exploitation of QR codes growing area of concern; education sector prime target for threat actors; ransomware groups collaborating more than previously thought
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions and pioneer of the industry's first Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR) solutions, published its biannual Cyber Threat Intelligence Report, leveraging research from its Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) team to highlight top cyber threats from the second half of 2023 and emerging cybersecurity trends impacting critical industries such as finance, education, manufacturing and state and local government (SLED).
Hackers have access to advanced, automated technologies that are enabling an unprecedented number of cyberattacks causing detrimental impact to organizations. Sixty-seven percent of organizations experienced a breach requiring attention within the last two years, despite having traditional threat-based security measures in place. By analyzing sources such as customer data, open-source intelligence, vulnerability research, and social media and dark web monitoring, Critical Start's CTI team reveals key cyber threats disrupting businesses and highlights ways organizations can strengthen their security posture and proactively mitigate potential risk.
Key report findings include:
Critical Start's H2 2023 Threat Intelligence Report can be found here.
As a part of the Critical Start Cyber Research Unit (CRU), Critical Start CTI continuously monitors emerging threat developments and vulnerabilities while collaborating with the Security Engineering and SOC teams to implement new detections that reduce the risk of a breach by expanding MITRE ATT&CK threat coverage for its customers. For future updates on emerging threats, follow the Critical Start Intelligence Hub.
