TMCnet News
|
New Research Conducted by Arizent Demonstrates the Positive Impact Earned Wage Access Can Have On Employees' Financial Wellbeing
The Majority of DailyPay Users Pay Fewer Late Fees on Bills and Incur Less Credit Card Interest Charges
The New Findings Announced in Connection to DailyPay's New Brand Evolution "On The Daily"
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Arizent, commissioned by DailyPay, demonstrates the positive impact earned wage access can have on employees' finances. The survey was conducted among more than 10,000 DailyPay users in an effort to gauge the impact the financial wellness benefit is having on employees' lives.
Findings from the study include:
Financial Habits:
Pay Transparncy
The new research was announced in connection with DailyPay's roll out of its new brand campaign, "On The Daily,'' which amplifies the company's mission to help Americans live a better financial life.
"The new research is very encouraging and validates our efforts to empower workers with choice and control of their earned income," said Gino Palozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at DailyPay. "When employees have visibility into their earned pay in real time and the comfort of knowing that the money is there if they need it, they can make the best, educated financial decisions for themselves and their families on a daily basis."
Methodology:
About DailyPay
Media Contacts
David Schwarz
Adriana Ball
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-conducted-by-arizent-demonstrates-the-positive-impact-earned-wage-access-can-have-on-employees-financial-wellbeing-301952367.html
SOURCE DailyPay
12/18/2008
10/29/2010
09/02/2009
MSP Solutions Showcase Session
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 3:30pm
The Secret to Running a Successful MSP
Date: 2/13/24
Time: 2:05-2:45pm
5G and Private Networking
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 1:00-1:45pm