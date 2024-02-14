[October 10, 2023] New Study to Explore AI's Role, Next-Generation Virtual Classrooms, in Shaping the Future of Higher Education Tweet

Casey Green, a widely recognized authority on IT in higher education and creator of The Campus Computing Project, today announced the launch of the eLearning 2.0 Project, a new research initiative that will explore the increasing adoption of AI, next-generation virtual classrooms, and other emerging technologies by colleges and universities. The eLearning 2.0 Project will examine the potential for these technologies to significantly transform teaching, learning, and instruction in academic and instructional environments. The announcement was made at EDUCAUSE, the premier conference for higher education technology leaders. Colleges and universities are grappling with the best ways to harness new and emerging technologies that have the potential to drive systematic change in the teaching and learning experiences of faculty and students. Campus officials seek to understand the learning strategies, resources, and technology investments required to improve educational outcomes and institutional performance. "The emergence of AI and new virtual classroom technolgies will be significant catalysts for change across all sectors of American higher education," said Casey Green, founder of The Campus Computing Project. "Campus officials are eager for data and guidance that will benefit their institutions, faculty, and students. We are launching the eLearning 2.0 Project to provide timely data and insights to help academic institutions navigate an exciting and high impact future."



Launching this fall, The eLearning 2.0 Project will draw on campus conversations and a broad national network of campus officials. The research will generate new data about how AI, next generation virtual classroom technology, and other emerging technologies will contribute to better institutional outcomes in areas such as academic integrity, curriculum, advising, career counseling, instructional design, support for faculty and students, and more. Class Technologies, Inc. will sponsor the eLearning 2.0 Project.

About Casey Green and The Campus Computing Project Green is well known to campus officials and corporate ed tech leaders for launching the Campus Computing Project in 1990. For three decades his annual Campus Computing Survey was widely cited as a definitive source for data, information, and insight about key campus IT planning and policy issues. In 2002, Green received the first EDUCAUSE Leadership Award for Public Policy and Planning, which cited his "prominence in the arena of national and international technology agendas, and the linking of higher education to those agendas." And in 2019, EdTech Digest cited Green among the "100 Top Influencers in EdTech," noting that he is a "definitive resource for the higher education transformation conversation." View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231010222982/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]