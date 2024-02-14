New Energy Risk Publishes Sustainability Report

New Energy Risk (NER), a wholly-owned division of Paragon Insurance Group, today announces the release of its annual Sustainability Report.

The report details the impact of the sustainability efforts of NER's client portfolio, where innovations to reduce carbon intensity for fuels and power, as well as to promote the circular economy and curb waste, have delivered measurable results amid the energy transition.

"We are proud to earn the trust and confidence of our clients and partners as we provide critical support to them to achieve rapid adoption and scale in the markets where they operate, with access to efficient capital," NER Chief Executive Officer Tom Dickson said. "We pioneer novel insurance products and deliver impactful business to our insurance partners."

To download the full report, click here.







About New Energy Risk:

New Energy Risk is a pioneer of large-scale, breakthrough technology performance insurance solutions. The company provides complex risk assessment and serves as a bridge between technology innovators, financiers, and insurers. Insurance policies are administered through New Energy Risk affiliate Complex Risk and Insurance Associates, LLC, CA License #0I24307. Learn more: https://newenergyrisk.com/.

About Paragon:

Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, formed in 2014, writes all commercial lines of insurance across more than 20 programs. Paragon's industry-specific and general underwriting facilities offer insureds, retail agents, carriers, reinsurers and service providers unique product, service, capability, and results. Learn more: https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/.

