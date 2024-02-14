TMCnet News
New Mental Health at Work Report Finds Employees Prefer Company Culture Change Over Self-Care Apps
The biennial report, published in Harvard Business Review on World Mental Health Day, also highlights a mixed picture on workplace mental health and the need for employers to go back to basics.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Share Partners, a national nonprofit working to improve workforce mental health, and Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today released their third report that gauges attitudes of U.S. workers on mental health. Its landmark 2019 report was one of the first of its kind, now enabling rare pre/post comparative data and insights. Mind Share Partners' 2023 Mental Health at Work Report in partnership with Qualtrics highlights a new paradigm for workplace mental health and employer recommendations across industries.
The report surveyed 1,500 U.S. workers from June 2 - August 11, 2023, and as in all of Mind Share Partners' past reports, includes a statistically significant sampling of women, people of color, caregivers, all generations, and LGBTQ+ workers, including transgender workers as a subcategory.
"The state of workplace mental health has changed substantially over the past few years–largely for the better," said Kelly Greenwood, Founder & CEO of Mind Share Partners. "Many employers have begun to take mental health at work seriously, and their efforts are producing noticeable results. That said, mental health broadly is not improving. Economic uncertainty and workplace factors — unsustainable workloads, a lack of a supportive community, and systemic inequalities — are leading to employees languishing in their jobs. This is where organizational culture change is needed."
At least four takeaways emerged, including:
"Employers need to go back to the basics," said Bernie Wong, Principal at Mind Share Partners and lead for the organization's biennial reports. "This means livable wages, true balance between work and life, a sense of belonging, and sustainable ways of working. There will be no technological revolution, no productized panacea, and certainly no renaissance of mental wellbeing if the voices and livelihoods of workers aren't fundamentally at the center of our cultures and systems. A mentally healthy future is possible, and we all can play a role."
PGIM is the sponsor of Mind Share Partners' 2023 Mental Health at Work Report in partnership with Qualtrics. Read the executive summary of the report here.
About Mind Share Partners
Mind Share Partners is a national nonprofit changing the culture of workplace mental health so both employees and organizations can thrive. Through movement building, custom training, and strategic advising, we normalize mental health challenges to promote a mentally healthy and sustainable way of working. We pioneer landmark research, collaborate with partners including the Office of the Surgeon General, do advocacy campaigns, and have almost 500 companies represented in our free virtual community for mental health ERG leaders. We regularly contribute articles to Harvard Business Review, publish a Forbes column, and have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Washington Post Live, TIME, GMA, Fast Company, and Bloomberg. Clients have included BlackRock, Genentech, Morrison Foerster, Pinterest, Tinder, and Yahoo. Learn more: www.mindsharepartners.org
About Qualtrics
