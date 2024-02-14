TMCnet News
New Global Survey Reveals 97% of Organizations Face Challenges Securing IoT and Connected Devices
Keyfactor, the identity-first security solution for modern enterprises, and Vanson Bourne today released findings from an independent survey and analysis that examines the state of IoT security for both manufacturers and end users. The report, "Digital Trust in a Connected World: Navigating the State of IoT Security," reveals concerns and challenges modern businesses face when establishing digital trust in today's connected world, and shows nearly all organizations (97%) are struggling to secure their IoT and connected products to some degree. The research survey also found that 98% of organizations experienced certificate outages in the last 12 months, costing an average of over $2.25 million.
"Organizations worldwide are under mounting pressure to ensure their IoT and connected devices are protected while navigating an increasingly complex digital landscape that requires complete trust," said Ellen Boehm, Senior Vice President, IoT Strategies and Operations at Keyfactor. "The results of this survey demonstrate the importance of identity-first security for those who manufacture IoT devices and those who deploy and operate them in their environment to establish digital trust at scale. Most organizations implement PKI solutions in their IoT security strategy, which is a huge step in the right direction. However, it's clear that with 97% of organizations facing IoT security challenges, security teams are struggling to leverage their tools efficiently. Ensuring that IoT device security is managed throughout its lifecycle will go a lon way in both eliminating costly certificate outages and enhancing the long-term viability of IoT within the enterprise."
The costly outages organizations have faced in the past year are not the only expense of inefficient IoT security. The report found that 89% of respondents' organizations that operate and use IoT and connected products have been hit by cyber attacks at an average cost of $250K. Furthermore, in the past three years, 69% of organizations have seen an increase in cyber attacks on their IoT devices. The March attack on Amazon's Ring that exfiltrated sensitive customer data such as recorded footage and credit card numbers is an example of the increase in IoT attacks.
"Many IoT security strategies fail to prevent and protect against IoT-targeted cyber attacks because organizations lack the proper education and support needed to fully understand the task at hand," said Boehm. "Over half of respondents agree that their organization doesn't have the proper awareness and expertise to prepare for IoT device cyber attacks, spotlighting the need for more guidance to fully secure their devices. Organizations can't protect against what they cannot understand."
Other key themes and findings from the report include:
The study was conducted by Vanson Bourne on behalf of Keyfactor with responses from 1,200 IoT and connected product professionals across North America, EMEA, and APAC. All respondents had some responsibility or knowledge of IoT or connected products within their organization, and included original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and those who are using and operating connected devices within their organization.
To view the complete findings and download the Digital Trust in a Connected World: Navigating the State of IoT Security Report, please click here.
