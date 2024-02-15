[October 09, 2023] New White Paper Reveals the Good, the Bad and the Ugly on the Journey to Full Globalization for Pharma Commercial Operations Teams Tweet

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, has made available its TGaS Advisors' white paper "The Globalization Marathon: Is Pharma Commercial Operations Moving to a Full Global Operating Model?" The white paper is based on primary research conducted by TGaS with a subset of its ~100 member companies' Commercial Operations leaders representing large, mid-size and emerging pharmaceutical companies operating in global markets. The research found that most organizations are not transitioning to a full global Commercial Operations ecosystem. Most companies continue to centralize within a regional model with some companies moving towards targeted global centralization of certain functional areas, such as Commercial Insights & Analytics and Learning & Development. The white paper finds that centralization has helped companies achieve greater efficiencies, share best practices across regions and create employee development opportunities. Commercial Operations leaders cautioned that resource reductions do no always result from regional or global centralization, and this expectation needs to be managed with senior level executives. Centralized teams may also be misaligned due to lack of understanding of local business needs and drivers. The research notes that companies that have gone global before having an understanding or fulfilling regional needs have moved back to a regional model.



"The predominant operating model is currently a standalone, regional-based Commercial Operations model, and the journey to globalization for teams is a marathon, not a sprint," said John Carro, Senior Vice President at TGaS Advisors, a division of Trinity Life Sciences. "As the industry evolves over the next three to five years, we anticipate more companies will transition to targeted globalization of the functional areas where early adopters have demonstrated success; however, the regional-based model will continue to be most prevalent. Insight into industry best practices and learnings will be critical to inform the path forward." To download the white paper, please visit TrinityLifeSciences.com or click here.

About Trinity Life Sciences Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to revolutionizing the commercial model by providing exceptional levels of service, powerful tools and data-driven insights. Trinity's range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231009322161/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]