New York-Based FQHC Reports 20% Improvement in Patients Controlling High Blood Pressure and a 17% Increase in Depression Screening Utilizing eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Betances Health Center- a New York-based federally qualified health center (FQHC) - is successfully utilizing the eClinicalWorks EMR Optimization Services to standardize and enhance organizational efficiency to combat physician burnout. Betances Health Center is also leveraging healow patient engagement solutions to empower patients and improve health outcomes. Betances Health Center is a leading community-based primary care practice, offering comprehensive and affordable health services to over 6,000 patients annually. Betances enhances the health and well-being of individuals and families from underserved, diverse communities in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Betances turned to eClinicalWorks for solutions that promote long-term quality reporting success. eClinicalWorks offers a fully integrated solution for medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health, meeting the unique needs of health centers. eClinicalWorks offers tailored Optimization Services that streamline workflows and enhance operational efficiencies. The optimization team reviews the practice's current workflow and setup to identify gaps and areas of improvement. Practices then receive training and implementation assistance, helping reduce staff burnout and achieve practice goals. For Betances Health Center, optimization services were key in establishing quality reporting and meeting clinical measures, including: Controlling high blood pressure: 76.80% of patients 18-85 years of age have controlled blood pressure as of Q2 2023, compared to 56.41% in 2021.

"Four of our service providers left simultaneously. As a result, we decided to invest in optimization services to educate the new providers and establish uniformity in our operations, " said Orlndo Perez, MIS director at Betances Health Center. "With the optimization services, we can meet our clinical quality goal metrics, particularly on cancer registries and HIV management. Without improving our operational efficiencies, we potentially leave over $100,000 on the table."



Additionally, Betances is enhancing its overall patient experience with healow solutions, including: healow CHECK-IN ™ : The convenient and contactless healthcare check-in solution lets patients securely check-in for their appointments from a smartphone or computer. The solution minimizes in-office delays and allows patients to update demographic and insurance information from the comfort of their home.

About Betances Health Center

At Betances Health Center, providing our patients with the best quality care is our first priority. We offer state-of-the-art technology, and a warm, caring environment. We practice Team Based Care, and you are the most important member of the team. Everything we do is to support you in setting and reaching your goals for best health. Our services include primary care, pediatrics, women's health, behavioral health, specialty care, and an array of support services to help meet all of your needs. For more information, visit www.betances.org About eClinicalWorks eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929. About healow healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow's Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005404879/en/

