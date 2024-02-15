TMCnet News
New Agrology Desktop Portal Empowers Growers to Customize, Visualize and Apply Data to their Business Needs
Agrology today unveiled a new Grower Portal that puts the power of self service and customized data into the hands of growers. The Grower Portal provides Agrology customers with a web-based version of the Agrology platform that includes new features like easy-to-create polished reports, in-depth data overlays, and the ability to easily export data. The Grower Portal complements the real-time data growers receive in the Agrology iOS app, enabling them to dig deep into ground-truth data on irrigation, smoke risk and smoke taint, moisture levels, weather and microclimates, pest and disease pressure, soil carbon and nitrous flux.
"The Agrology Grower Portal provides a comprehensive dashboard view of data that customers can really dive into and quickly understand what is happening down to the block," said Adam Koeppel, Co-Founder and CEO of Agrology. "It's a powerful tool for any grower, especially those who want to be more regenerative and have climate smart goals."
Using the Agrology Grower Portal, growers can create custom charts based on their specific needs. The portal is a web-based experience that runs on any browser without the need for additional software to install. Customers sign-in to easily create chart libraries or overlay various data points to see how different practices are intersecting with each other. Growers can create custom reports on selected data inputs at any moment in time. For example, a grower can see how irrigation impacted soil carbon flux. They can also visualize and predict extreme heat or frost events so that they can best use water and protect crops.
"Customers were asking for a data deep dive and the ability to fully customize their data to fit their unique business needs, and the Grower Portal is the answer," said James Ranson, Head of Platform at Agrology and the architect of the Grower Portal. "The Grower Portal puts the power of valuable, real-time and predictive information into the hands of our customers, while also making it easy tounderstand, digest, and share out."
The Agrology Grower Portal includes:
Growers can schedule a demo of the new Grower Portal by going to Agrology.ag/demo. Anyone interested can visit agrology.ag/growerportal for more information.
About Agrology
Agrology is a leading climate tech start-up and Public Benefit Corporation with a mission to help farmers adapt to and beat climate change with real-time analysis and predictive insights. The Agrology platform consists of climate and carbon monitoring systems, both based on ground-truth data and machine learning. The Agrology Climate Monitoring System delivers predictive insights and warnings, up to four days in advance, for wildfire smoke taint risk, extreme weather, soil conditions, pest and disease emergence, and irrigation. Agrology's Carbon Monitoring System tracks soil carbon sequestration in real time, quickly detecting carbon loss via carbon dioxide emission events. Agrology customers include Braga Fresh, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Emeritus Vineyards, Groth Vineyards and Winery, Jordan Vineyards and Winery, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Lawrence Vineyards, Napa Green, Pivot Bio, Renteria Vineyard Management, Sebastien Farms, Silver Oak Vineyards, Sonoma County Winegrowers, and numerous specialty farms. Agrology is the winner of two highly selective National Science Foundation SBIR Awards, a 2022 WINnovation Award, and is a recipient of a USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant. Agrology's academic partners include UC Davis, CSU Monterey Bay, Huntington Farms, RCD of Monterey County, University of California Cooperative Extension, University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Agrology is based in Alexandria, Virginia and can be found online at Agrology.ag.
