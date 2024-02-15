[October 05, 2023] New Leica SOFORT 2: Leica Introduces a Hybrid Instant Camera in an Elegant Design, Available in Three Colors Tweet

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1947, instant cameras have offered a new photography experience, which gained cult status, especially in the 1970s and 1980s. Back then, the instantly printed photo symbolized acceleration, whereas, in today's fast-paced world, it represents a moment of pause and relief. It's no wonder that the fascination with instant photography is thriving once again, and now, with the Leica SOFORT 2, Leica Camera AG is introducing the second generation of their instant camera. This hybrid camera seamlessly combines fleeting digital moments with the enduring analog world. The modern, minimalist, and elegant look of the SOFORT 2 is a testament to the expertise of the company in industrial design. The Leica brand experience continues consistently with the handling of the SOFORT 2, as its user-friendly menu structure and button layout align with those of other digital Leica cameras. What's new with the Leica SOFORT 2 is primarily the option to permanently save digital images and choose the best shots before printing them. This includes all photos on your smartphone and those taken with other Leica cameras, already stored in the gallery of the seamlessly connected Leica FOTOS App. These photos can be transferred to the camera via the app and printed as instant photos. Simply pull the manual printing lever on the camera, and seconds later, you'll have the print in your hands. Leica offers exclusive photo paper with a warm-white or golden frame. Easy to use, minimalist, and stylish. The new Leica SOFORT 2 is available in black, red, and white and presents itself as a camera that will quickly find a permanent place in family life, at events, and during travels, creating special shared experiences. Numerous fun features further assist in creatively capturing moments: the selfie mode with a separate shutter button, the landscape mode with a wide-angle character, the macro mode for close-ups from up to 3.95 inches, as well as 10 lens and 10 film effects to unleash your creativity.



As versatile as the Leica SOFORT 2 itself are its accessories. Stylish wooden picture frames beautifully showcase the prints. Wrist straps, carrying straps, bags, and other high-quality accessories emphasize the camera's individuality and creativity - and, most importantly, the individuals who use it to capture and share special moments, whether as analog instant photos or digital moments on social media. The Leica SOFORT 2 will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorized dealers starting on November 9th, 2023. The US retail price will be $389.00

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics. The legendary reputation of the Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own national organzations and Leica Retail Stores. Please find further information at:

Internet: www.leica-camera.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-leica-sofort-2-leica-introduces-a-hybrid-instant-camera-in-an-elegant-design-available-in-three-colors-301947552.html SOURCE Leica Camera USA

