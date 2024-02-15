TMCnet News
|
New Report Provides Detailed Analysis of Open RAN Market
Mobile Experts hits an accurate Open RAN forecast three years in a row
CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts recently released market analysis of the Open RAN market with a total revenue of $1.6 billion in 2022. The numbers of Open Radio Units (O-RUs) shipped in 2022 and 2023 came out only 8% different than the forecast released by Mobile Experts three years ago.
The new 46-page report, Open RAN 2023, provides a detailed breakdown of hardware and software in both telco markets and private cellular markets through 2028. In particular, the radio hardware, CU/DU servers, DU/DU software, RIC, and xApp/rApp software are broken down in great detail to illustrate exactly how the Open RAN market will migrate from greenfield deployment to complex networks.
Companies that buy this research will learn:
"The Open RAN market is developing exactly as we predicted in 2020", commented Joe Madden, Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts. "The Open Fronthaul market is alive and well in the greenfield market, but the market is slowing in the near term as big legacy customers are waiting for new spectrum to deploy major RAN upgrades. Meanwhile, the software market has fragmentation issues that will limit the speed of development."
"In the private cellular markets, disaggregation is not important or even desirable for the customers," continued Madden. "Instead, the private cellular industrial customers are looking for cloud-native network architectures where they can customize the radio network easily. Our forecast calls for the RIC, xApp, and rApp software options to provide the flexibility that these customers need in the 2026-2028 timeframe."
This new reprt comes with detailed written analysis, as well as an Excel spreadsheet with more than 40 tables to provide deep details of technology and procurement practices for the telecom operators and private enterprise customers.
Subscribers will receive:
Companies covered in this report:
Software Vendors
To learn more about this report, click here.
About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-provides-detailed-analysis-of-open-ran-market-301948380.html
SOURCE Mobile Experts Inc
04/21/2009
Keynote Panel: The Continued Rise of AI: Embracing the Known and Unknown to Drive Business Results
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 10:30-11:15am
Keynote Presentation by Genesys
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 1:30pm
How Branded Calling Creates Better Experiences
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 10:00-10:45am