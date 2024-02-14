[October 04, 2023] New Videojet 1880 Series Continuous Inkjet Printers Deliver High-Speed, Micro-codes with Advanced Digital Connectivity Tweet

With over 45 years of expertise in continuous inkjet (CIJ) printing technology, Videojet Technologies is pleased to introduce the new Videojet 1880 +, 1880 UHS, and 1880 HR CIJ printers. Taking the proven Videojet 1880 platform to the next level, these solutions combine cutting-edge features with advanced digital connectivity while delivering printed codes, dates and other variable data on products and packaging. The user-friendly 1880 +, 1880 UHS (ultra-high speed) and 1880 HR (high-resolution) models are designed to help increase throughput, minimize downtime, and reduce costs over the printer's life, while bringing efficiency, performance and productivity to today's production environments. Engineered for optimum quality and reliability, the 1880 Series printers apply crisp, clear codes on a wide range of materials, including plastic, glass and metal, on high-speed production lines. The Videojet 1880 + features built-in Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity to help users meet their current and future Industry 4.0 goals. It delivers seamless, non-contact industrial printing on almost any substrate, including flat and curved surfaces. The printer also enables proactive analytics and intelligent plant operations, such as vital sign monitoring, smart alerts, remote support and advanced troubleshooting. The Videojet 1880 UHS is an ideal solutionfor high-speed production lines in the canning, beverage, and wire and cable industries. With refined printed characters and an enhanced printhead, this new ultra-high speed printer delivers consistent performance and print quality, even at speeds surpassing 500m/min.



The Videojet 1880 HR, available later this year, is engineered to consistently produce high-resolution micro-characters, QR codes and other 2D codes with precision and clarity. It leverages optimized fonts and a redesigned printhead to deliver micro-printing for the electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and confectionery industries while meeting the growing demand for product traceability. "With these new printer models, we can deliver a solution for nearly any coding and marking application, from ultra-high speeds to micro-sized codes," stated Marcy Vanderbei, Global Product Manager for Videojet. "The advanced digital connectivity offered by these printers provides an easy and secure way for customers to link their marking and coding equipment to their production systems and digital factories."

The 1880 Series printers offer an improved user experience through a 10-inch SIMPLICiTYTM touchscreen interface that helps simplify operation and reduce user errors while offering intelligent message creation and built-in wizards. The integrated Videojet MAXIMiZETM diagnostic toolset can proactively identify potential faults, while analyzing performance, operator behavior and environmental conditions to help reduce unplanned downtime and overall ownership costs. "The 1880 Series is designed to promote eco-conscious practices by supporting recyclable packaging and utilizing safer, non-CMR inks," said Vanderbei. "Furthermore, the 1880 Series features low make-up consumption and minimal VOC emissions, aligning with the prevailing sustainability trends in today's market." The 1880 Series is designed for easy maintenance, offering reduced and simplified cleaning intervals that enable operators to focus on maintaining peak performance and optimal print quality. The printers are equipped with a unique sensor that detects build-up in the printhead and proactively alerts users to potential print quality issues. With the auto-rinse feature, code clipping can be avoided as ink buildup can be cleaned with the touch of a button. Color-coded, easy-to-replace Videojet SmartCell™ components help simplify maintenance, requiring one annual five-minute replacement. For more information about the Videojet 1880 Series CIJ printers, visit www.videojet.com.

