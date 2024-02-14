TMCnet News
|
New Malwarebytes Survey: Consumers Lack Trust in New Tech with 69% of Generative AI Users and 63% of TikTok Users Sharing They are Concerned Their Data Might be Misused or Stolen
Rampant fears of identity theft, viruses and exposure stir little change
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today released a new report Everyone's Afraid of the Internet (and No One's Sure What to do About it) that underscores how the online behaviors of consumers is often at odds with ensuring safety and privacy. Seventy percent of respondents have experienced some kind of cybersecurity threat such as online scams and viruses or malware, and roughly one tenth have experienced serious personal violations like stalkerware/spyware and ransomware. The research indicates a critical need for education across generations on how to protect themselves in an ever-evolving online world.
70% of respondents have experienced some kind of cybersecurity threat such as online scams and viruses or malware
"Privacy and security are inextricably linked yet the general public has resigned itself to risk because of the overwhelming nature of threats," said Marcin Kleczynski, Co-founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "Education is the foundation. In cybersecurity, we have a special opportunity to break down the intricacies of cybersecurity and make protection approachable and accessible, thereby empowering individuals to take ownership and control of their online identities. Our mission at Malwarebytes is to provide trusted protection in an online world where nothing is for certain."
The report demonstrates that as technology has advanced, so have people's fear and anxiety of what risks they may experience as a result of their digital footprint. With new apps and technologies always emerging, individuals of all ages are unclear how to stay safe online—or if doing so is even possible.
"Just because the internet cannot be trusted doesn't mean that we should give up. And yet, that's exactly where we find ourselves today, with only 35% of people using antivirus tools, 24% using multi-factor authentication and 15% using a password manager," said Oren Arar, VP of Consumer Privacy, Malwarebytes. "With meaningful education, we hope to change the public's relationship with the internet,away from anxiety and together towards security."
Key Findings:
Dig into the full findings: https://try.malwarebytes.com/everyone-is-afraid-of-the-internet-report-2023/.
Survey Methodology
To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit our blog, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Twitter.
About Malwarebytes
Malwarebytes Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-malwarebytes-survey-consumers-lack-trust-in-new-tech-with-69-of-generative-ai-users-and-63-of-tiktok-users-sharing-they-are-concerned-their-data-might-be-misused-or-stolen-301944639.html
SOURCE Malwarebytes
10/23/2009
02/03/2010
05/14/2010
Conference Luncheon
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 11:45-12:30pm
Generative AI Expo #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall Grand Opening
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 3:00-7:00pm
Special Presentation by Sangoma
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 12:30-12:55pm