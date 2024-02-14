[October 03, 2023] New Heritage Capital Welcomes Greg Katz as Vice President of Business Development Tweet

New Heritage Capital, a leading private equity firm specializing in investing alongside middle-market founder-owned businesses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Katz as Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Katz brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the firm's leadership team and will play a pivotal role in driving the company's growth initiatives. In his new role, Mr. Katz will be focused on sourcing and origination efforts managing intermediary relationships and identifying new investment opportunities. His proven track record in building successful business relationships and driving revenue growth makes him a valuable addition to the firm. "We are thrilled to welcome Greg to our team," said Mark Jrolf, Senior Managing Partner of New Heritage Capital. "His extensive background in business development, coupled with his strategic vision, will be instrumental in furthering our mission to support and grow exceptional middle-market businesses." Prior to joining New Heritage Capital, Mr. Katz was the Director of Business Develpment at FreightFlows, a data science company that helps companies track and analyze vessel behavior and market performance. His ability to cultivate strong industry connections and his keen understanding of market dynamics align perfectly with the firm's growth strategy. In addition, Mr. Katz holds a US Coast Guard Captain's License and owns and operates Line Drive Charters, a charter fishing business.



Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Katz said, "I am excited to join New Heritage Capital, a firm known for its commitment to working alongside founder-owners focused on growing their businesses. I look forward to working closely with the team to identify new investment opportunities and contributing to the continued success of our portfolio companies." About New Heritage Capital:

New Heritage Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm with a twenty-year history of partnering with growing, middle market, founder-owned businesses. With its innovative investment structures like the Private IPO®, Heritage provides founders with a combination of liquidity and growth capital while allowing founders to maintain control of their business. With decades of experience at managing growth, Heritage gives its partners the strategic, operational, and financial guidance to help its companies reach their growth objectives. For more information, please visit: www.newheritagecapital.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003926256/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]